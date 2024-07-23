talabat, the region’s leading everyday delivery app, has collaborated with Barakat, the UAE’s leading produce brand, to distribute 30,000 ice creams to delivery riders this summer. The refreshing treats will be provided every Tuesday in Abu Dhabi and every Friday in Dubai until 31 August, helping riders rest, relax, and recharge with cool breaks between orders during the summer months.

The partnership forms part of talabat’s annual ‘Summer Together’ initiative for riders, which includes 25 easily-accessible, air-conditioned, noise-free rest areas across the UAE with access to water dispensers and mobile recharge stations. Outside of the dedicated rest areas, talabat is providing 49 talabat mart and cloud kitchen spaces across all emirates for riders to take breaks between orders.

talabat UAE invites the public to join in on these efforts to keep delivery riders feeling refreshed and hydrated with small acts of kindness. This summer, greet all riders with a smile and kind words, and perhaps a bottle of water or a cool beverage when receiving orders.

