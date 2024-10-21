UAE-Dubai – Taiwan Excellence has concluded a highly successful participation at GITEX Global 2024, further strengthening its position as a global leader in technological innovation and design. Over the five-day event, Taiwan Excellence attracted more than 10,000 visitors to its stand, showcasing cutting-edge AI-driven products and groundbreaking innovations that sparked significant interest from both existing and potential customers.

This year’s showcase featured over 16 award-winning Taiwanese brands, including industry leaders such as Advantech, ASUS, ATrack, BENQ, Chimei Motor, Getac, Ibase, Ible, Merit Lilin, MSI, Optiqb, Planet, QNAP, Team Group, TianYen, and Transcend. These leading companies unveiled cutting-edge innovations, such as AI-powered solutions, groundbreaking edge computing systems, and advanced mobility solutions—further highlighting Taiwan's crucial role in shaping the future of smart technology. Onsite, ASUS’s prototype AI-server powered by the world’s most powerful chip, the GB200, was widely popular amongst buyers across multiple countries, such as Latvia, Iran, and Saudi Arabia.

The event provided a platform for the brands to showcase real-world applications, addressing key challenges faced by customers. LILIN, for instance, received highly positive feedback from key clients, including a local entity keen to deploy their crowd violence detection camera at public events in the UAE, as well as a major banking partner expressing interest in adopting their security solutions. BenQ similarly garnered praise for its interactive panels and projectors, while QNAP experienced strong interest in bulk orders for its storage solutions.

GITEX Global 2024 proved to be a significant opportunity for Taiwanese companies to enhance their global footprint, attracting strong interest from markets in the Middle East, Europe, and Asia. Taiwan’s well-established reputation in AI and ICT continues to position it as a key player in the global technology landscape, offering businesses unparalleled opportunities to adopt cutting-edge solutions.

