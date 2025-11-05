Riyadh,Taiba, a leading Saudi hospitality and real estate company listed on Tadawul, has announced the signing of a strategic agreement with DIDA Travel, China’s No.1 B2B travel distribution platform, during the World Travel Market (WTM) London 2025.

The signing ceremony took place at the Saudi Tourism Authority’s booth at ExCeL London, in the presence of Hassan Ahdab, Chief Hospitality Operations Officer at Taiba, and Daryl Lee, Chief Executive Officer of DIDA Travel.

The partnership marks a significant milestone in expanding Tayba’s reach to its clients across the Asia-Pacific region and reaffirms its commitment to connect Saudi Arabia’s hospitality sector with key global markets. Through this collaboration, Taiba will leverage DIDA Travel’s robust distribution network and deep market presence across Asia-Pacific -particularly China- to enhance inbound travel to the Kingdom.

“Our partnership with DIDA Travel strengthens Taiba’s presence across Asia-Pacific, especially in China, one of our top priority markets,” said Hassan Ahdab, Chief Hospitality Operations Officer at Taiba. “Together, we aim to make Saudi Arabia more accessible, visible, and connected to global travelers.”

“Partnering with Taiba at WTM London underlines our shared commitment to advancing Saudi Arabia’s tourism sector,” added Daryl Lee, Chief Executive Officer of DIDA Travel. “We look forward to leveraging our network and technology to bring more Chinese and international travelers to experience Saudi hospitality.”

By integrating Taiba’s growing hotel portfolio into DIDA’s global API platform, the partnership enables seamless access for travel agents, tour operators, and airlines across more than 125 countries, making Saudi Arabia more visible and accessible to international travelers.

China and the wider APAC region represent one of the world’s most valuable outbound markets, and this collaboration positions Taiba at the forefront of attracting these travelers through digital connectivity, strategic distribution, and innovative travel solutions.

This partnership comes at a time when tourism relations between the Kingdom and the People’s Republic of China are witnessing rapid growth, following China’s announcement in 2023 recognizing Saudi Arabia as a major tourist destination for Chinese travelers. The move allows Chinese citizens to visit the Kingdom through organized tour groups and is expected to attract up to three million Chinese tourists annually by 2030, further strengthening Saudi Arabia’s position as a preferred global destination for travelers from China.

The agreement also aligns with the launch of Saudi Arabia’s global tourism promotion campaign in Beijing in 2024, inaugurated by His Excellency Ahmed Al Khateeb, Minister of Tourism. The campaign aims to enhance Saudi Arabia’s position on the global tourism map and highlight the readiness of its destinations to welcome Chinese visitors through interactive programs and strategic partnerships with leading Chinese companies. It also introduces digital solutions and tailored services to meet the needs of Chinese travelers, including the addition of the Chinese language to the “Visit Saudi” platforms and the provision of compatible electronic payment options.

The collaboration with DIDA Travel supports Taiba’s “Forward Hospitality” strategy, which focuses on combining authenticity, innovation, and guest-centric experiences to elevate Saudi hospitality on the global stage. Through this partnership, Taiba seeks to strengthen its position as a preferred choice for Chinese and APAC travelers, ranging from free independent travelers (FIT) to groups and premium segments.

The agreement also highlights the role of both the World Travel Market in London and the Visist Saudi platform as key enablers supporting international partnerships and accelerating the development of the Kingdom’s tourism and hospitality sectors and their openness to global markets.

Headquartered in Shenzhen, China, DIDA Travel operates the country’s largest B2B travel distribution platform, connecting over 1 million properties and 100,000 directly contracted hotels worldwide. Its advanced technology delivers over 95% bookability through scalable APIs capable of handling 1,000 queries per second, ensuring real-time access for global travel agents and partners.

With a strong presence in China and a growing footprint across the APAC region, DIDA Travel offers end-to-end travel solutions, including flights, transfers, tours, and activities, supported by 24/7 multilingual client services.

About TAIBA:

TAIBA is a publicly listed Saudi joint-stock company on the Saudi Exchange (Tadawul) under the trading symbol 4090, headquartered in Riyadh. The company traces its legacy back to 1976 and has extensive experience in developing, operating, and managing hospitality, commercial, and residential assets—reflecting its commitment to delivering refined and integrated hospitality experiences.

TAIBA’s operational portfolio includes over 40 properties with more than 8,000 hotel keys across a wide network of hotels and facilities throughout the Kingdom. The company is currently developing over 8 new hotel projects, reinforcing its strategic expansion and presence in key destinations.

TAIBA operates more than 12 hotel brands, including local Saudi brands such as Makarem, and international brands through strategic partnerships with global hospitality leaders like Marriott International, Hilton Worldwide, IHG, Accor, and Millennium, offering a diverse and high-quality hospitality experience.

As a strategic partner to both public and private entities, TAIBA actively contributes to the realization of Saudi Vision 2030 by developing premium hospitality destinations that elevate the experience of tourists, guests, and visitors, and enhance the quality of life across Saudi cities—including holy cities and other strategically significant locations.

TAIBA adopts a flexible operational model that includes:

Direct investment and development

Strategic investment partnerships

Asset management

Operation of hotels, facilities, and commercial and residential real estate

This model enables the company to expand efficiently across sectors and regions while maintaining the highest standards of quality and operational excellence.

For more information about TAIBA, please visit: www.taiba.com.sa