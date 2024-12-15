Candidates from Taiba Investments properties have won 13 awards and 9 Certificates of Merit at the Saudi International Food, Beverage, and Hospitality Exhibition, marking a new milestone in the hospitality industry. Saudi HORECA 2024, held from November 25 to 27 at the Riyadh International Convention and Exhibition Center, celebrated excellence, and innovation across the sector.

As the Kingdom’s flagship F&B and hospitality event, Saudi HORECA brings together experts and industry leaders offering companies and professionals the chance to showcase cutting-edge innovations and global trends. The platform hosts competitions to spotlight talent and inspire excellence.

At this year’s exhibition, Taiba earned two gold medals, four silver medals, five bronze medals, nine Certificates of Merit, and two BOECKER HYGIENE awards for hygiene. These accolades underscore Taiba’s unwavering commitment to excellence and its dedication to adopting the highest standards of innovation in hospitality.

Chefs from Taiba properties delivered standout performances. At Makarem Ajyad, Mohamed Yosry earned a silver medal, while Sharaf alddin Elkhayyat secured both a silver and a bronze. From Aqeeq Hotels , Naser Abdulla received a Certificate of Merit and a bronze medal, while Waseem Salem also claimed a bronze.

The Riyadh Airport Marriott Hotel team delivered exceptional results. Nourddin Hassan clinched a gold medal, while Felyn Sarsale won both a gold and a silver. Mohammed Sobhi. Al Koumy added a bronze medal, while Tariqul Islam received three Certificates of Merit. Rowan Mohammed and Zahraa AlFifiy [HE14] were both recognized with Certificates of Merit.

Taiba Investments remains committed to fostering innovation and nurturing talent within the hospitality industry. By enhancing team capabilities and fostering a culture of creativity and excellence, Taiba aligns with Saudi Vision 2030’s goals to prioritize tourism as a key driver of economic diversification and position Saudi Arabia as a premier global destination.