DBS Mira and the recently announced DBS Jumeira will add a

combined 3,200+ students to Taaleem’s overall enrolment



28,480 sq ft. plot secured in desirable Emaar Mira Oasis 2 precinct



Dubai: Taaleem Holdings PJSC, (the “Group” or “Taaleem”), a leading K-12 premium education provider in the UAE with a portfolio consisting of 26 schools, today confirmed another milestone in executing its five-year strategy with the launch of the Dubai-based DBS Mira, the second Greenfield development that Taaleem has underway. The announcement of DBS Mira follows the commencement of construction of DBS Jumeira, Dubai, another Taaleem school which is set to open in September 2024.



Located in Emaar’s Mira community, the school will be the fifth DBS school in operation once completed. Design of DBS Mira has already commenced, with students to be welcomed to the school in August 2025. DBS Mira and DBS Jumeira are each expected to cater for in excess of 1,600 students once fully utilized.



Dubai British Schools’ existing campuses in Emirates Hills and Jumeirah Park already cater to more than 3,000 students, with these and Taaleem’s other UK premium schools all at capacity.



Alan Williamson, Chief Executive Officer at Taaleem, said: “We’re excited to announce the addition of Dubai British School Mira in a rapidly expanding and sought-after community, marking the next milestone in our five-year strategy which we set out at the time of our IPO. Our decision to introduce DBS Mira, which will accommodate over 1,600 students at full utilization, further emphasizes our dedication to our growth strategy. In addition we remain committed and on track to complete a further two greenfield projects.



“DBS Mira will enhance enrollment and resource optimization across our premium and partnership schools' network, extends our premium schools' portfolio in the UAE and offers new communities the opportunity to access values-based world-class education at an affordable price point. By prudently and strategically employing the capital raised from the IPO to expedite growth, Taaleem remains committed to delivering attractive returns and capturing additional profitable long-term growth, in order to maximize value for our shareholders.”



Sam Truman, Chief Operating Officer at Taaleem added: “We’re seeing overwhelming demand for enrolment across our premium schools’ network, most notably our Dubai British School campuses in Emirates Hills and Jumeirah Park. We’re incredibly proud to have built such an attractive offering in the Dubai British Schools brand and a reputation for delivering great outcomes for students, their families and our wider communities, which will continue with DBS Jumeira and now with DBS Mira.”



DBS Mira will initially cater to students aged between three and 11 in Early Years Foundation Stage 1 to Year 7, delivering the globally recognized British Curriculum and promising a nurturing environment and strong focus on sustainability and community. Enrolment for DBS Mira is open now, reflecting the significant demand for places in Taaleem’s network of premium schools.



Since its Initial Public Offering (IPO) in 2022, Taaleem has continued to deliver on its growth strategy, including the ramping up of enrolment and utilization at its existing schools, while also continuing to recruit and train the best available educators to cater to the UAE’s continued population growth. In the six months to 28 February 2023, Taaleem delivered impressive results, with year-on-year enrollment growth of 45.9% to 28,503 students, revenue of AED 468.6 million (+30.2% YoY) and EBITDA of AED 167.8 million (+18.7% YoY). DBS Jumeira and DBS Mira are expected to add a further 3,200+ students to Taaleem’s portfolio once fully utilized.



In March 2023, KHDA and ADEK, the government departments responsible for education sector regulation in Dubai and Abu Dhabi, respectively, announced private schools would be eligible to increase student fees for the coming academic year, following a fee freeze that has been in place across both Emirates for the last three academic years. Taaleem’s average fee increase across its premium schools portfolio will be 2.8% for the 2023/2024 academic year.



Taaleem’s established and respected mix of 26 premium and Government Partnership schools continues to deliver strong Groupwide enrollment and profitability growth and present further opportunities for network expansion across the UAE, enabled by continued strong performance in KHDA and ADEK ratings, a well-known suite of brands and the strong operating environment in the UAE.



About Taaleem



Taaleem (DFM: TAALEEM) is one of the largest K-12 premium education providers in the UAE with a portfolio, as of 28 February 2023, consisting of 26 schools, comprising 10 owned and operated premium private schools, including one private Early Years facility (offering Nursery to Foundation Stage Two UK education), and 16 government-partnership schools operated on behalf of government entities. As of 28 February 2022, the Group had a student base of 28,503 students and a teaching staff of 1,721 teachers.



About Dubai British Schools (a Taaleem brand)



The Dubai British Schools brand offers a high standard of care and education to families and is Taaleem’s flagship UK premium schools’ brand. Dubai British Schools operates two campuses in Emirates Hills and Jumeirah Park, with additional campuses scheduled to open in Jumeira (2024) and Mira (2025). Dubai British Schools has earned a reputation as one of Dubai's ‘Outstanding’ educational institutions.



Media Enquiries

Stephen Smith

stephen.smith@teneo.com



Investor Enquiries

Nora Ghannam

NGhannam@taaleem.ae

