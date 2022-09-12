Sharjah, United Arab Emirates: T3 Aviation Academy, the world’s leading 360° aviation training and educational organisation that is home to the world’s most-recognised aviation training programmes, has recently received its Flight Dispatch Training Provider approval from the GCAA UAE (General Civil Aviation Authority), making it the first and only Aviation Training Organisation to obtain a CBTA (Competency-Based Training and Assessment) Flight Dispatcher licence in the UAE and GCC region.

In collaboration with ICAO and the GCAA UAE, T3 has conceptualised its Flight Dispatch Training with an elevated offering by providing On-Job-Training as part of the licence, in addition to the theoretical and practical learning, as an all-inclusive and comprehensive package.

The latest addition to T3’s business portfolio is aligned with its expansion and development strategy of being an all-encompassing 360° training and educational organisation provisioning to all sectors within the aviation industry and beyond. The new training service will allow the Academy to train Flight Dispatchers within the Air Arabia Group’s airlines and departments, in addition to external customers.

T3 Aviation Academy’s CEO, Capt. Nadhem AlHamad: “We are very excited to be the first and only ATO in the UAE and GCC to provide a training that, based on the market requirements, fulfils one of the top 3 most-demanded jobs in the aviation industry. With the help of our newly launched GCAA UAE-approved Flight Dispatcher training, T3 is well-positioned to extend its services to the aviation community, in fulfilment of the sector’s growing requirements in the country and MENA region.”

About T3 Aviation Academy

Founded in 2007, T3 Aviation Academy is an all-encompassing 360° aviation training and educational organisation that is home to the largest and most-recognised Airline Pilot Training programme in the world.

With over 750 cadets and more than 400 graduates who went on to fly with MENA's leading low-cost carrier, Air Arabia, T3 focuses on its continuous growth and development through provisioning sectors within the aviation industry and beyond.

T3 Aviation specialises in airline training solutions, offering the latest cadet programme, Multi-crew Pilot License (MPL), Airbus A320 Type Rating, PPC Validation, Licence Renewals, ELP assessments, and Flight Dispatch training. The organisation holds approvals under several aviation authorities, providing pilots in its target regions with world-class training standards.

