Sharjah, United Arab Emirates

T3 Aviation Academy, the world’s leading 360° aviation training and educational organisation that is home to the world’s most-recognised aviation training programmes, launches new Ground Training courses in support of the increasing demand for ground staff in the aviation industry.

The new training courses offered categorically cover functions that are essential to airline and airport operations including but not limited to Ramp Handling Training, Airside Safety Training, Passenger and Baggage Handling, Cargo Handling Training, Lithium Battery Guideline Training, and Dangerous Goods Regulations, among others.

In line with the highest standards of aviation training that supports MENA’s leading low-cost carrier, Air Arabia, T3 Aviation Academy looks to impart the same world-class technical know-how and skills with professionals who require certification as an initial training to join the industry or ground staff who require reskilling/upskilling. The training courses offered cater to different levels of the skill development spectrum to ensure that all trainees are equipped with the knowledge and skills that correspond to their specific duties.

T3 Aviation Academy’s CEO, Capt. Nadhem AlHamad: “Further to receiving a high volume of requests from our valued clients and partners to offer Ground Training courses, the team and I at T3 Aviation Academy are very pleased to position ourselves to heed this very request and help aviation professionals acquire the necessary training in line with their job requirements and career growth in the industry.”

For further information on T3 Aviation Academy’s Ground Training courses, send an e-mail to GOT_Care@T3a.Academy or call +971 6 5088 360.

About T3 Aviation Academy

Founded in 2007, T3 Aviation Academy is an all-encompassing 360° aviation training and educational organisation that is home to the largest and most-recognised Airline Pilot Training programme in the world.

With over 750 cadets and more than 400 graduates who went on to fly with MENA's leading low-cost carrier, Air Arabia, T3 focuses on its continuous growth and development through provisioning sectors within the aviation industry and beyond.

T3 Aviation specialises in airline training solutions, offering the latest cadet programme, Multi-crew Pilot License (MPL), Airbus A320 Type Rating, PPC Validation, Licence Renewals, ELP assessments, and Flight Dispatch training. The organisation holds approvals under several aviation authorities, providing pilots in its target regions with world-class training standards.

For further information, please contact:

corporate@T3a.academy

www.t3a.academy