Sharjah, United Arab Emirates : T3 Aviation Academy is now an official IATA Authorised Training Centre.

As an IATA Authorised Training Centre, T3 Aviation Academy looks to start offering a high volume of in-demand training courses that are certified by IATA, targeting the Middle East, African, and European regions where the demand for such courses is on the rise.

The move to become an IATA ATC comes in line with the Academy’s vision to be an all-encompassing 360-degree aviation and academic training organisation provisioning to all sectors of the aviation industry.

The courses that will be offered with IATA’s certification include but are not limited to Airline Customer Service, Passenger Ground Services, Social Media Strategy for the Travel Industry, Ground Operations Management, and Airport Operations Fundamentals, in addition to other aviation-related courses.

T3 Aviation Academy’s CEO, Capt. Nadhem AlHamad: “We’re very pleased to continue extending our services to the wider aviation community in response to their needs and requirements. We’ve been researching ways to better support the demand for aviation training courses in the African and European regions and we’re very excited to partner with IATA to become an official Authorised Training Centre and deliver IATA-certified courses.”

“Training and ensuring a skilled workforce are key priorities for the industry, particularly post-pandemic. Congratulations to T3 Aviation Academy on becoming an IATA Authorized Training Center, allowing the academy to expand its training offerings and contribute to the training of the future generation of aviation professionals”, said Kamil Alawadhi, IATA’s Regional Vice-President for Africa and Middle East.

For further information on T3 Aviation Academy’s IATA-certified courses, send an e-mail to IATA_ATC@T3a.Academy or call +971 6 5088 360.

About T3 Aviation Academy

Founded in 2007, T3 Aviation Academy is an all-encompassing 360° aviation training and educational organisation that is home to the largest and most-recognised Airline Pilot Training programme in the world.

With over 750 cadets and more than 400 graduates who went on to fly with MENA's leading low-cost carrier, Air Arabia, T3 focuses on its continuous growth and development through provisioning sectors within the aviation industry and beyond.

T3 Aviation specialises in airline training solutions, offering the latest cadet programme, Multi-crew Pilot License (MPL), Airbus A320 Type Rating, PPC Validation, Licence Renewals, ELP assessments, and Flight Dispatch training. The organisation holds approvals under several aviation authorities, providing pilots in its target regions with world-class training standards.

