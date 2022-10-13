The micro-machining centre (MMC) is set to house two 5-axis DaVinci laser cutting machines, capable of automated diamond cutting and shaping

Dubai, UAE: DMCC – the world’s flagship Free Zone and Government of Dubai Authority on commodities trade and enterprise – and Synova SA, the Swiss based provider of revolutionary water jet guided laser systems, have announced that Synova SA has joined DMCC’s growing community of member companies by opening a new automated diamond manufacturing facility in Almas Tower.

Synova’s new manufacturing centre will house two 5-axis DaVinci Diamond Factory® systems. The DaVinci system is the first automated manufacturing solution that is able to transform rough diamonds into unique cut diamonds within a matter of hours. The DaVinci system also increases the value extracted from each diamond, as the cut-off diamond chips can be reused and are not polished away and lost, as is common in traditional diamond manufacturing methods.

The facility was inaugurated by senior representatives from DMCC and Synova SA including Ahmed Bin Sulayem, Executive Chairman and CEO of DMCC, Bernold Richerzhagen, Founder and CEO of Synova, Frank Eggmann, Consul General of Switzerland in Dubai, and Joerg Pausch, Head of Diamond Business Unit of Synova SA. The event featured speeches followed by an inauguration ceremony, live demonstrations of the DaVinci machine and networking.

Ahmed Bin Sulayem, Executive Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, DMCC, said: “In 2021, the UAE became the largest rough diamond hub in the world, and with a total of USD 19.8 billion of rough and polished diamonds traded in the first half of 2022, Dubai is well on its way to becoming the leading trade hub for the polished segment as well. This revolutionary facility provides new manufacturing services that complement the UAE’s diamond industry, further strengthening its position a world-leading diamond trade hub. We would like to congratulate the entire Synova SA team, and we look forward to working together with our partners and members to shape the next chapter of the diamond industry’s growth.”

The new facility will provide job shop cutting services for rough diamonds, including full faceting, customised and fancy shape cutting, pie cutting and table sawing. The new facility at Almas Tower adds to the comprehensive diamond ecosystem present in Dubai, enhancing efficiencies and delivering greater value for the entire global diamond industry.

Dr. Bernold Richerzhagen, Founder and CEO, Synova SA, added: “Our new micro-machining centre (MMC) will play a key role in the growth of Synova in the Middle Eastern region and especially in the diamond industry. As revolutionary innovations are always met with scepticism, the aim of this new facility is to demonstrate the capabilities of our DaVinci system. Potential customers will be able to assess the effectiveness of our technology and evaluate the benefits it could bring to their own manufacturing.”

Dubai boasts direct flights to other major diamond hubs across the world, including mining countries in Africa, traders in Israel and manufacturing centres in India, resulting in a connected supply chain with Dubai at its centre. Additionally, Dubai is home to the two Kimberley Process (KP) offices in the UAE, making the emirate the only entry point for rough diamonds in the country.

In line with its mandate to attract, facilitate and drive new trade flows through Dubai, DMCC has played a vital role in establishing the emirate as a leading global hub for the diamond trade. DMCC’s Dubai Diamond Exchange is the largest diamond tender facility in the world and home to over 1,150 diamond companies, providing members and industry professionals with state-of-the-art infrastructure, facilities and services to trade with confidence.

About DMCC

Headquartered in Dubai, DMCC is the world’s most interconnected Free Zone, and the leading trade and enterprise hub for commodities. Whether developing vibrant neighbourhoods with world-class property like Jumeirah Lakes Towers and the much-anticipated Uptown Dubai, or delivering high performance business services, DMCC provides everything its dynamic community needs to live, work and thrive. Made for Trade, DMCC is proud to sustain and grow Dubai’s position as the place to be for global trade today and long into the future. www.dmcc.ae

About Synova

Synova S.A., headquartered in Duillier, Switzerland, manufactures advanced laser diamond-cutting systems that incorporate the proprietary water jet guided laser technology (Laser MicroJet®) in a true industrial CNC platform. Customers benefit from significant yield and quality improvements in cutting, as well as enhanced capabilities for shaping, blocking, bruting and drilling. For more information, visit our website at www.synova.ch