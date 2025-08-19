MENA Region - Synology today announced its inclusion in the 2025 Gartner Voice of the Customer for Primary Storage Platforms report. The company extends its heartfelt gratitude to customers worldwide for placing their trust in Synology's products and services.

"We thank our customers worldwide for recognizing the value Synology brings," said Philip Wong, CEO and Chairman of Synology. "Our goal has always been to go beyond traditional storage and deliver secure and integrated data management solutions that empower customers to tackle their data challenges with confidence and ease."

Today, Synology serves over 260,000 business customers globally, spanning high-demand industries such as semiconductors, finance, manufacturing, aerospace, defense, and more. More than half of Fortune 500 companies rely on Synology solutions for their daily operations.

The 2025 Gartner Voice of the Customer for Primary Storage Platforms aggregates feedback from 52 verified end users of Synology solutions. As of December 31, 2024, Synology earned an overall rating of 4.7 out of 5.

To read full 2025 Gartner Voice of the Customer for Primary Storage Platforms report, visit: https://www.gartner.com/document-reader/document/6202287?ref=TypeAheadSearch (Accessible to Gartner subscribers only)

Gartner, Voice of the Customer for Primary Storage Platforms, 24 February 2025, Peer Contributors

GARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and is used herein with permission. All rights reserved.

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.