Dubai, UAE – Synergy University Dubai is pleased to announce that its graduates are securing employment at an impressive rate of 84% with 57% participating in internships underscoring the significant recognition of its Russian-based curriculum within the UAE’s competitive job market. These results reflect the increasing demand for graduates from the institution and their industry-ready skills which align with the needs of various sectors in the region.

In addition to these successful outcomes the University’s current enrollment has reached approx 400 students, a strong indication of its growing influence in the UAE. The high demand for a Russian-based education in the region reflects the value placed on the University’s academic approach which integrates international perspectives with industry-relevant skills. Up to this point, a notable number of graduates have successfully transitioned into their careers, underscoring the effectiveness of Synergy University’s curriculum and its strong reputation within local and regional industries. This milestone highlights the trust placed in the University by students, families and industry partners. As the institution continues to expand it remains focused on providing students with the skills and opportunities needed for long-term success while ensuring that its Russian curriculum meets the evolving demands of the UAE's dynamic job market.

Ilia Melnichuk, CEO of Synergy University Dubai, stated: "The impressive employability and internship rates demonstrate the strong alignment between our curriculum and the demands of the UAE’s rapidly evolving job market. Our students are effectively bridging the gap between education and employment showcasing the value of the Russian educational model in this region. With industries such as entrepreneurship, finance, Information Technology and hospitality expanding with the country prioritising digital transformation and sustainability, employers increasingly seek candidates with specialised skills. Synergy University Dubai’s students are well-prepared for these trends and are playing an important role in shaping these sectors. We are adapting our academic programmes to ensure our graduates are equipped with the relevant skills and practical experience to thrive in a fast-changing workforce. Their success reflects our dedication to equipping them with the skills needed to meet the future demands of the job market, reinforcing our core belief: Education for Career preparing students not just for today, but for tomorrow's opportunities.

Synergy University Dubai’s graduate employability and internship placement rates highlight the institution’s alignment with market needs and its commitment to ensuring students have the opportunities they need to build successful careers.

About Synergy University Dubai

Synergy University Dubai is a progressive higher education institution committed to offering industry-relevant academic programmes designed to equip students with the skills and knowledge needed to succeed in an increasingly complex and dynamic global economy. With a strong emphasis on innovation, practical learning, and career readiness, the university prepares students to meet the challenges of tomorrow’s workforce while fostering critical thinking, leadership, and adaptability. Through its forward-looking approach, Synergy University Dubai strives to empower students to excel in their careers and contribute meaningfully to the evolving demands of industry and society.