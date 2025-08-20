Swiss International Scientific School in Dubai (SISD), part of the prestigious Nord Anglia Education group, is set to become the one of the first schools to offer the BTEC Level 2 qualification in Esports within the traditional curriculum – marking a bold new direction in how schools prepare students for the future world of work.

Launching in August 2025 in partnership with EStars, the new elective will be open to students in Grades 6 and 7 and reflects SISD’s commitment to equipping students for the careers of tomorrow. The Level 2 BTEC in Esports will sit alongside a range of exciting new electives which complement the MYP curriculum for our secondary students. Options include Instrumental Music (in partnership with The Juilliard School), Computer Science, Entrepreneurial Thinking, and Language Acquisition in French, German and Spanish.

Students can choose one of the electives to study, which all represent an opportunity to do something different outside of the ‘traditional’ curriculum, within the school day. These electives will be in addition to the International Baccalaureate (IB) Middle Years Programme (MYP) curriculum, encompassing eight subject groups, including; Language Aquisition, Language and Literature, Individuals and Societies, Sciences, Mathematics, Arts, Physical and Health Education and Design.

Esports is not about playing games – it is an introduction to a fast-growing billion-dollar global industry. This addition to the curriculum also aligns with the Dubai Future Foundation Programme for Gaming, which is expected to generate over 30,000 jobs by 2033. The BTEC in Esports is accredited by Pearson Education and offers students a unique opportunity to gain industry-relevant knowledge, build future-ready skills and develop a valuable network within the Esports ecosystem.

Paul Gardner, Head of Secondary (Middle School) at SISD, said: “At SISD, we believe education should be as dynamic and forward-thinking as the world our students are preparing to enter. Esports is one of the fastest-growing sectors globally – and by offering this qualification, we’re helping students transform their passion into potential. This isn’t just about gaming – it’s about digital entrepreneurship, leadership, communication and innovation. We’re proud to be leading the way in the UAE, and globally.”

The Level 2 BTEC in Esports will offer pathways into a variety of roles within the sector, including team management, production and broadcasting, marketing, coaching, analysis, journalism, community management and event organisation. It will also strengthen transferable skills such as communication, collaboration and digital fluency – essential for any modern career.

Mags Byrne, Founder and CEO of EStars, said: “We are delighted to be working with the SISD team, to provide students with an innovative qualification to transform how students are prepared for the fast-growing global industry.”

Whilst on the one hand, SISD has shown great innovation in responding to the emerging needs of tomorrow’s job market, they are also grounded in the most up to date research regarding the pros and cons of technology use in schools.

In secondary school, mobile phones are handed in and locked away in a classroom safe before lesson 1. Students don’t have access to these devices again during the school day. Laptops and tablets are also not allowed in public spaces. These steps have led to enhanced socialisation and relationship building amongst students. During academic time, each lesson begins with a tech-free 10 minutes, to ensure that positive digital habits are embedded. Staff have undergone extensive PD, focused on the SAMR approach to tech use in school, meaning technology should only be integrated when they transform learning in ways that wouldn’t be possible without them.

The BTEC in Esports is designed to meet the changing needs of Dubai’s community and to reflect the shifting career landscape awaiting the classes of 2031 and 2032. As industries evolve, SISD is committed to expanding its curriculum to ensure students not only meet academic benchmarks, but emerge with confidence, creativity and a deep understanding of the world they are entering.

This latest addition to SISD’s curriculum reflects the school’s ongoing innovation and its mission to inspire and prepare students for meaningful futures as truly global citizens in a rapidly changing world.

About:

Swiss International Scientific School Dubai (SISD) is a leading international day and boarding school that blends a global outlook, bilingual approach, and Swiss culture, all while remaining firmly rooted in the Dubai community. Opened in 2015, SISD is the largest Swiss school outside of Switzerland, with over 2,600 students from more than 100 nationalities.

With a mission to inspire confident and enthusiastic lifelong learners, SISD offers unique bilingual and STEAM programs, state-of-the-art facilities, and world-class education for students aged 3 to 18. For more information, please visit sisd.ae