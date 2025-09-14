Muscat, Sultanate of Oman – The ‘Sustainability Ambassadors’ initiative was launched today at Safana Bint Hatim Al Tai School in Yiti, in a collaborative effort between the Ministry of Education, Oman Tourism Development Company (OMRAN Group), The Sustainable City – Yiti, and Carbon 6, with support from the Marriott Business Council.

The program will engage 111 female students from Grades 7 to 9, equipping them with knowledge and skills to adopt sustainable practices and inspire change in their schools and communities. Through interactive workshops and hands-on activities, students will explore key areas of environmental sustainability, including renewable energy, waste recycling transformed into awareness-driven artwork, and clean mobility, all aligned with the principles of The Sustainable City – Yiti model and the goals of Oman Vision 2040. The initiative also marks the beginning of a series of future programs designed to extend sustainability education and impact even further.

Khalisa Al Balushi, Representative of the General Directorate of Education for the Muscat Governorate, said: “Education is a powerful tool for change. By instilling sustainability values at an early age, we are preparing future leaders to shape a greener and more responsible Oman.”

She also added: "Muscat Directorate strives to develop and enhance environmental awareness among students, train them to solve problems, prepare students for the future job market, and train them to build a more sustainable society.”

Mohammed Hamad Al Rasbi, Social Investment Lead at OMRAN Group, commented: “The ‘Sustainability Ambassadors’ initiative demonstrates OMRAN Group’s commitment to integrating sustainability principles across its projects and community initiatives in line with leading environmental and social standards. By enabling students to understand and apply these principles, we empower them to become true partners in shaping a more conscious and responsible future, turning sustainability from a concept into daily practice with lasting impact on both society and the environment.”

Mahmoud Shehada, Chief Sales and Marketing Officer of The Sustainable City - Yiti added: “Our participation in this initiative reflects our responsibility to support surrounding communities and improve quality of life, while reinforcing the founding principle of The Sustainable City – Yiti: to make sustainability a way of life that balances environmental stewardship, human well-being, and economic growth. Investing in youth awareness is key to ensuring long-term impact.”

Abeer Ali Al Mukhaini, Founder of Carbon 6, noted: “Through the ‘Sustainability Ambassadors’ initiative, Carbon 6 is proud to design and deliver learning experiences that bring sustainability concepts closer to younger generations. By engaging students in hands-on activities, we help turn awareness into action, creating young ambassadors who can inspire their families, peers, and communities. This effort reflects our commitment to Oman Vision 2040 by empowering youth to lead innovative solutions for a sustainable future.”

The Sustainability Ambassadors initiative underscores the joint commitment of all partners to advance sustainability across economic, social, cultural, and environmental dimensions. As the first in a series of programs, participants will graduate as official Yiti Sustainability Ambassadors, ready to promote green practices and inspire grassroots change within their communities.

About The Sustainable City – Yiti

The Sustainable City – Yiti is set to be the first net zero emission community in the world, realizing the UN 2050 net zero targets by 2040. Located 30km from central Muscat, The Sustainable City – Yiti is a coastal development overlooking the Oman sea and is a joint venture between Diamond Developers, the masterminds behind The Sustainable City brand, and Oman Tourism Development Company, part of OMRAN Group.

Aligned with Oman’s 2040 vision and designed to meet the highest social, environmental and economic sustainability standards, the live-work-thrive city follows the blueprint for low-emissions living, pioneered by The Sustainable City in Dubai.

The Sustainable City – Yiti will span approximately one million square meters and accommodate over 10,000 people in villas, townhouses and apartments. The city will feature state-of-the art facilities, urban farming, a central plaza with a mall, school and nursery, a rehabilitation center for people of determination, an indoor sports complex, access to a wide range of outdoor recreational activities, an equestrian center, two hotels and 132 luxury serviced apartments. Through on-site educational facilities, The Sustainable City – Yiti also presents opportunities for research and learning, enabling the essential transfer of sustainability knowledge.