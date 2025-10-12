Sur Industrial City, affiliated to the Public Establishment for Industrial Estates “Madayn”, received seven investment applications during the first half of 2025, of which six projects with a total investment volume of over RO 13 million were localised. This brings the cumulative investment volume in Sur Industrial City to RO 2.3 billion, with the total leased area touching 6,602,122 sqm out of the total developed area of 7,796,686 sqm.

Eng. Nasser Al Mabsali, Director General of Sur Industrial City, noted that Madayn is currently implementing a number of infrastructure projects in the city. “The consultancy project for the shipbuilding and maintenance zone’s infrastructure is progressing, with data collection and topographic and hydrographic surveys already completed, while preliminary designs are now underway. As part of the consultancy project for the city’s masterplan development, data collection and hydrological and economic studies have been finalised, with initial design work in progress.

Al Mabsali added that 50% of the walkway lighting and solar energy system installation has been completed as part of the Green Belt Project, whose landscaping works were fully completed recently. Al Mabsali informed that the industrial city is studying the development of a marine berth for general cargo and containers. He further noted that several key projects were completed in Sur Industrial City in the first half of 2025, which include security fence rehabilitation, wastewater treatment plant, air quality monitoring system in the wilayat of Sur, and box culverts project.

Sur Industrial City provides integrated infrastructure and services, including road networks, electricity, gas, water, wastewater systems, wired and wireless telecom networks, and high-speed internet. The city offers large investment plots of up to 2 million sqm per plot with direct sea access and convenient connectivity to Muscat–Sur Expressway and Al Sharqiyah Expressway.

Sur Industrial City is fully equipped to attract diverse industrial activities including petrochemical, logistics, mining, pharmaceutical, construction materials, shipbuilding and maintenance, and education and residential services. Covering an area exceeding 36 million sqm, Sur Industrial City currently employs 2,737 workers, of whom 55% are Omanis. The city successfully provided 211 job opportunities for Omanis by the end of the first quarter of 2025.