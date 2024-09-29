RIYADH, SAUDI ARABIA – The King Salman Humanitarian Aid & Relief Centre and the World Health Organization (WHO) have launched a USD 10 million health response initiative aimed at improving access to life-saving healthcare in hard-to-reach areas of Ukraine. This initiative has been signed by H.E. Dr. Abdullah Al Rabeeah, Royal Court Advisor and Supervisor General of KSrelief, and Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, WHO's Director General.

Over the course of the next 18 months, the project will support 411,724 vulnerable individuals. This initiative seeks to address the urgent medical needs of Ukraine’s most vulnerable populations by supplying essential medicines, medical equipment, and life-saving healthcare services. The focus is on delivering primary healthcare to areas where access is severely limited. Key activities include procuring and distributing essential medical supplies, establishing pre-fabricated healthcare structures, and providing diagnostic tools.

Additionally, the project will focus on reducing public health risks such as rabies and waterborne diseases, including cholera, through targeted prevention efforts and vaccine distribution. Telemedicine will be utilized to ensure high-quality medical care is delivered to remote locations, helping to bridge gaps in healthcare accessibility.

The expected outcomes of the project include enhanced trauma care, continuous support for Ukraine’s health sector, and a reduction in mortality and critical health cases resulting from limited access to medical services. This initiative marks a significant step in bolstering Ukraine’s healthcare system, ensuring even the most isolated communities receive the urgent medical care they need.

Through this partnership with WHO, "we are dedicated to delivering essential medical care to those in dire need and addressing critical health challenges in Ukraine’s most isolated communities," said Dr. Al Rabeeah.

For further information and media inquiries please contact:

- Sarah Almarzuki S.Almarzuki@ksrelief.org

- Dhai AlmutairiD.almutairi@ksrelief.org

About KSrelief:

The King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Centre (KSrelief), established under the guidance of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, represents Saudi Arabia's commitment to global humanitarian efforts. Inaugurated in May 2015, KSrelief has provided impartial humanitarian aid and relief to over 100 countries in cooperation with local, regional and international organizations.

Social Handles: Twitter: @KSRelief_EN | Instagram: @KSRELIEF | LinkedIn: ksrelief | Website: www.ksrelief.org