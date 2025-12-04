Superbo, a pioneer in agentic AI technologies, announced today that it has secured a strategic investment from Deep Capital Group.

A supernova‑scale partnership

As the investment arm of Dimitris Maris, co-founder of Kaizen Gaming, Deep Capital brings decades of experience scaling innovative technology companies, expertise that will be instrumental as Superbo advances its global footprint.

The investment will accelerate enterprise adoption of Agentic AI‑powered intelligence and scale Superbo’s operations across EMEA and the US. Beyond capital, Deep Capital will provide strategic guidance and access to its extensive network across technology, media and gaming.

Superbo’s platform enables organisations to streamline operations and unlock efficiency through AI agents and cognitive flows. Through its Opero Suite, Nova, Solo and Aeon, the company turns enterprise knowledge into intelligent dialogue, connects APIs and systems into seamless cognitive workflows and deploys autonomous agents that deliver measurable outcomes, rewiring the operating models of businesses, instead of just adding new systems.

Agentic AI at the centre of enterprise transformation

Superbo’s mission is to make intelligence the operating logic of the enterprise. By transforming AI from conceptual promise to practical impact, the company empowers organisations to make faster decisions, operate with greater agility and deliver improved customer experiences.

Superbo’s momentum is further reinforced by its collaboration with Microsoft. Announced in October 2023, the partnership positions Superbo within the Microsoft Partner Network in Africa and supports the expansion of Azure OpenAI deployments across the continent.

Deloitte Greece served as exclusive financial advisor to Superbo in this transaction, guiding the company through its first external funding round.

Demetri Papazissis, CEO and co‑founder of Superbo, said:

“At Superbo, we believe that conversation is just the beginning, true transformation happens when AI agents can act, drawing on enterprise knowledge and systems to drive outcomes. Partnering with Deep Capital is like harnessing the energy of a supernova. Its experience in scaling technology companies and its visionary leadership will allow us to accelerate our Opero roadmap, hire exceptional talent and bring our agentic vision to more businesses worldwide.”

Issued on behalf of Superbo by Flourish PR

For all media enquiries or to arrange an interview please contact: -

Email: press@flourishpr.co.uk

​​​​​​​www.flourishpr.co.uk

About Deep Capital Group

Founded by Dimitris Maris following the successful creation and expansion of Kaizen Gaming International, Deep Capital Group is an international investment group overseeing a diverse portfolio of assets, across multiple geographies. Organized as an active investment platform, combining elements of a family office and a direct investment vehicle, Deep Capital Group is driven by a mission to back founders and ecosystems capable of shaping long‑term outcomes, supporting ventures that reframe conventional thinking about progress and impact.

About Superbo

Superbo is more than a start‑up, it is a catalyst at the frontier of agentic AI. Superbo’s mission is to weave intelligence into every conversation, decision and workflow. It equips organizations to scale operations, cut complexity and unlock efficiency with AI agents and AI cognitive flows. Through its Opero Suite, Superbo turns knowledge into interactive dialogue, connects enterprise systems into seamless cognitive experiences and orchestrates autonomous agents that deliver outcomes at enterprise scale. Superbo already serves customers across multiple geographies and empowers visionary organizations to reimagine customer experiences, operations and growth through Agentic AI. To learn more, visit superbo.ai.