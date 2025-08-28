Dubai , UAE – Sunmarke School is proud to celebrate another outstanding summer of academic success, with excellent results at GCSE, A Level, BTEC and in the International Baccalaureate Diploma Programme (IBDP). Together, these results reaffirm Sunmarke’s position as one of Dubai’s leading schools for world-class education, student wellbeing, and holistic development.

Head of Secondary, Mr Tariq Bell, reflected:“Our GCSE students this year have achieved fantastic outcomes, built on their ambition, determination and resilience. We are highly impressed that 55% of all GCSE grades achieved were grade 9–7 (equivalent to an A* or A). Around three quarters of students secured grades 9–6 (A*–B), with outstanding attainment in our core subjects of English, Physics, Chemistry, Biology, and the extremely challenging Further Mathematics, among many others. Alongside our A Level, BTEC, and IB results earlier this summer, these outcomes show the consistency of excellence across every stage of our secondary school.”

A Record-Breaking Summer

This summer’s results highlight achievement across all key stages:

GCSE : Students demonstrated strong performances across a wide range of subjects, supported by expert teaching, personalised guidance, and Sunmarke’s Positive Education ethos. 95% of grades achieved were A*-C, the internationally recognised benchmark of a strong pass.

: Students demonstrated strong performances across a wide range of subjects, supported by expert teaching, personalised guidance, and Sunmarke’s Positive Education ethos. 95% of grades achieved were A*-C, the internationally recognised benchmark of a strong pass. A Level and BTEC : The school achieved a 100% pass rate. An impressive 76% of all A Level and BTEC grades were A*–B , placing Sunmarke in Dubai’s Outstanding category. Almost half ( 44% ) of all A Level results were graded A*–A, while 87% of BTEC grades were Distinction or Distinction*.

: The school achieved a 100% pass rate. An impressive , placing Sunmarke in Dubai’s Outstanding category. Almost half ( ) of all A Level results were graded A*–A, while were Distinction or Distinction*. IB Diploma Programme: Earlier this summer, Sunmarke’s IB students achieved an average of 36.4 points, significantly above the global average, with graduates securing places at leading universities worldwide.

Why Sunmarke Students Succeed

Sunmarke’s exam success reflects more than just academic rigour:

Personalised Guidance : Individual meetings, workshops, and counselling help students make informed subject choices that align with their ambitions.

: Individual meetings, workshops, and counselling help students make informed subject choices that align with their ambitions. Breadth of Choice : From GCSE through to A Level, IBDP and BTEC, students can pursue pathways suited to their interests and future goals.

: From GCSE through to A Level, IBDP and BTEC, students can pursue pathways suited to their interests and future goals. Wellbeing at the Core : Sunmarke places student wellbeing at the heart of its Positive Education ethos, ensuring resilience, optimism and confidence underpin achievement.

: Sunmarke places student wellbeing at the heart of its Positive Education ethos, ensuring resilience, optimism and confidence underpin achievement. Outstanding Teaching: Expert educators, passionate about their subjects, inspire and support every learner.

Principal, Mr Nicholas Rickford, added: "It is always immensely rewarding to see such fantastic academic outcomes, especially when considering the journey our students undertake — from their early years in the Foundation Stage, through Primary, and on into Secondary. As a through-school, we are unwavering in our commitment to excellence at every stage, ensuring our students are fully prepared for the bright futures that lie ahead."

Mr. Jonathan Feldman, Head of Year 11, added, " Our ethos is paramount to our students’ success, and these outstanding results reflect the tremendous growth of this cohort. They have shown remarkable resilience, passion and enthusiasm throughout their GCSE and BTEC courses. These wonderful young people are now poised to be changemakers."

A Bright Future

Sunmarke School continues to set benchmarks for educational excellence, offering students a holistic education that combines academic achievement with wellbeing and character development. With pathways that open doors to the world’s top universities and careers, Sunmarke prepares young people not only to succeed, but to thrive in a rapidly changing world.

About Sunmarke School

Sunmarke School, a part of the Fortes Education family, is a leading educational institution in Dubai known for its innovative and character-building approach to learning. Recognised as one of the top five schools in the region, Sunmarke School boasts outstanding results in both the International Baccalaureate (IB) and A-Level programmes. It also takes pride in its successful university placements and student corporate internships, testifying to its commitment to academic excellence.

The school is globally recognised as a leader in Positive Education. At Sunmarke School, students are encouraged to thrive not just intellectually, but also emotionally and socially. This holistic approach to education ensures that students are equipped with the necessary skills to navigate the challenges of the modern world confidently. Located in JVT, Sunmarke School offers a vibrant and dynamic learning environment.

About Fortes Education

Fortes Education, founded over 40 years ago by Mrs. Shakuntala Mankani, is a global leader in delivering world-class, holistic education. The organisation operates schools and early education centers that foster academic excellence, character development, and well-being. With a team of over 900 passionate educators and innovators, Fortes Education is home to two prestigious schools, Regent International School and Sunmarke School, and a leading early education brand, Jumeirah International Nursery.

Regent International School, a top-tier institution in the UAE, offers an enriched British education that emphasises not only academic achievement but also personal growth and values. Sunmarke School, recognised as one of the most transformative schools in the Middle East, provides an ambitious, values-based education that secures top university placements for its students. Jumeirah International Nursery, with nine branches across the UAE, sets the standard for early education excellence. The cornerstone of Fortes Education's approach is Positive Education, a unique blend of Positive Psychology and best teaching practices that allow individuals, schools, and communities to flourish.

