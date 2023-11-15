Montreal – Airports Council International (ACI) World and Amadeus today open submissions for the esteemed 2024 Technology Innovation Awards that showcase the top airport technology initiatives and leadership that are shaping the future of air transport.

ACI airport members are encouraged to submit their candidacy to the fourth and growing edition of the ACI World-Amadeus Technology Innovation Awards, which will see winners in the following four categories:

Best innovation in airport passenger related processes

Best innovation in airport operations and installations management

Best airport innovation leader (individual)

New: Best small and emerging airport innovation

The 2024 edition is set to welcome the largest pool of candidates yet and includes a new award category to recognize the culture of innovation by small, emerging, and regional airports (5 million passengers or less per annum in 2022) that may face financial constraints but play a unique role in the development of local and global connectivity.

Luis Felipe de Oliveira, Director General at ACI World, said: “The Technology Innovation Awards represent the crossroads where technology, innovation, and airports meet. After a successful and popular 2023 edition, we are excited to open submissions for 2024, in partnership with Amadeus once more. The winners represent top examples of the types of technology transformations needed to address some of the industry’s largest challenges and opportunities including capacity building, environmental sustainability, and passenger experience excellence. These awards are all about celebrating airports’ vision, boldness, and action in technology innovation.”

Elena Avila, EVP Airport and Airline Operations at Amadeus said “We are thrilled to continue this important partnership with ACI World for the Innovation Awards. Together with our partners, we’re applying innovation that transforms travel. Challenges like disruption, operational performance and evolving needs of passengers require a new, technology-enabled, approach. Amadeus is working with airports to create solutions through technologies such as cloud computing, collaborative platforms, biometrics, and artificial intelligence, to meet and exceed the needs and expectations of travellers.”

The Technology Innovation Awards welcome technology projects and examples of leadership that enhance the passenger journey, drive operational efficiency, or improve processes for employees, travellers, and aviation stakeholders. Past winners have involved themes such as big data, biometrics, artificial intelligence, and automation.

Submissions will run until 15 March 2024, before they are reviewed by a panel of industry experts. Winners will be announced before, and celebrate at, the ACI Asia-Pacific and the Middle East / ACI World Annual General Assembly, Conference, and Exhibition, taking place in Riyadh, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, from 21–23 May 2023.

About ACI

Airports Council International (ACI), the trade association of the world’s airports, is a federated organization comprising ACI World, ACI Africa, ACI Asia-Pacific and the Middle East, ACI EUROPE, ACI Latin America and the Caribbean and ACI North America. In representing the best interests of airports during key phases of policy development, ACI makes a significant contribution toward ensuring a global air transport system that is safe, secure, efficient, and environmentally sustainable. As of January 2023, ACI serves 712 members, operating 1925 airports in 171 countries.

About Amadeus

Amadeus makes the experience of travel better for everyone, everywhere by inspiring innovation, partnerships and responsibility to people, places and planet.

Our technology powers the travel and tourism industry. Inspiring more open ways of working. More connected ways of thinking, centered around the traveler. Our open platform connects the global travel and hospitality ecosystem. From startups to big industry players and governments too. Together, redesigning the travel of tomorrow.

We are working to make travel a force for social and environmental good. A collective responsibility to protect and improve the people and places we visit, ensuring travel continues to make positive contributions to our world.

We apply innovation to meet new needs, to solve real challenges. Our truly diverse global workforce, made up of 150 nationalities, is passionate about travel and technology.

We are an IBEX 35 company, listed on the Spanish Stock Exchange under AMS.MC.

Amadeus. It’s how travel works better.

Learn more about Amadeus at amadeus.com.

