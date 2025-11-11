Cairo, Egypt – Torgrim Takle, CEO of Noventiq, a leading global solutions and services provider in digital transformation and cybersecurity, participated in the Global Offshoring Summit – Egypt 2025, reinforcing the company's commitment to advancing Egypt's position as a premier regional technology hub. The summit was held in Cairo on November 9-10 under the patronage of H.E. Dr. Mostafa Madbouly, Prime Minister of Egypt.

The event, organized by Egypt’s Ministry of Communications and Information Technology and the Information Technology Industry Development Agency (ITIDA), convened global technology leaders, government officials, and industry innovators to explore the future of digital services, AI, and the knowledge economy.

The first day of the summit also witnessed the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between Noventiq and the Information Technology Industry Development Agency (ITIDA). This step reflects both parties’ commitment to strengthening strategic cooperation in digital transformation, technological capacity building, and fostering innovation in Egypt.

The MoU aims to exchange expertise and establish practical partnerships that will accelerate the adoption of artificial intelligence applications, and the development of cloud and cybersecurity solutions, thereby supporting the government’s efforts to position Egypt as a leading regional hub for technology and digital services.

In his conference sessions on the future of outsourcing, Takle highlighted Egypt's unique advantages for becoming a leading global destination for the industry. He cited its strategic location, skilled young workforce, strong government support, and advanced digital infrastructure.

“Digital transformation is no longer an option - it’s a strategic necessity for any nation striving to enhance its global competitiveness,” stated Takle. “Egypt offers an inspiring model of investing in young talent and fostering an innovation-driven ecosystem, making it a key partner for us in building a smarter future.”

During the summit, Noventiq also announced a significant new strategic partnership and investment from Niobrara Capital reflecting investor confidence in Noventiq’s growth strategy and its role in enabling enterprises to accelerate their digital transformation with advanced AI, cloud, cybersecurity, and data management solutions.

“At Noventiq, we believe that collaboration among nations, businesses, and technology is the true driver of sustainable development,” Takle concluded. “Our participation here reaffirms our commitment to building new bridges between markets and expanding opportunities for the next generation of digital talent in Egypt and across the region.”

Echoing this commitment, Eng. Mohamed Mostafa, Head of Noventiq Egypt and Saudi Arabia, stated, “Hosting this global event reflects international confidence in Egypt’s capabilities. We are proud that CEO Torgrim Takle’s presence sends a clear message: Noventiq is deepening its investment in Egypt, supporting the government’s digital strategy, and empowering local youth with future-ready skills. Egypt possesses exceptional capabilities to be a leading player in the global digital economy, and we are excited to be part of this journey.”