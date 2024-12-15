Times Developments has announced a strategic partnership with ABB, a global leader in electrical and automation solutions, to provide advanced electrical systems and supply the latest medium-voltage devices for its flagship projects, Avelin and Aster.

The agreement was signed in the presence of Mr. Ahmed El Sargany, CEO of Times Developments, and Eng. Sherif Ismail, Vice President and Electrification Commercial Director at ABB Egypt.

ABB will provide the two projects with advanced power distribution systems that enhance energy management and reduce environmental impact, aligning with Times Developments' vision of creating sustainable and smart communities. This partnership strengthens the company's position in Egypt's real estate market and reinforces its commitment to adopte the best global technologies in project development.

Ahmed El Sargany, CEO of Times Developments, commented: "Our partnership with ABB reflects our unwavering commitment to adopte solutions that enhance the quality of our projects and support the achievement of sustainable development standards. Through ABB’s expertise, we ensure our clients benefit from exceptional smart technologies in their residential and commercial environments."

He added that the company is dedicated to reach limitless opportunities in its projects, enabling the creation of sustainable values that enrich the lives of communities. Most importantly, transparency and integrity with partners, stakeholders, and clients remain the company’s golden rule.

Eng. Sherif Ismail, Vice President and Commercial Manager for Electrification at ABB Egypt, shared his excitement about the collaboration: "ABB is proud to collaborate with Times Developments to provide advanced and smart electrical solutions for the Avelin and Aster projects. We are committed to delivering modern, innovative, and energy-efficient technologies that support the future of sustainable development in Egypt."

The Avelin project spans 26 acres in New Cairo, adjacent to Al Rehab City in East Cairo. It is a residential development that also includes commercial and administrative spaces. Construction has reached advanced stages according to the project timeline, with 20% completed before its launch for sale in February. Meanwhile, the Aster project, located in the Golden Square area on South 90th Street in the heart of New Cairo, focuses on delivering modern urban solutions with a strong emphasis on innovation and energy efficiency.