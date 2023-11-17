Abu Dhabi, UAE: - Strategic Development Fund (SDF), an Abu Dhabi strategic investment firm, finalized and signed an agreement to exit and unwind Aeroter PTE LTD its partnership with Russian Helicopters related to development of the VRT500 Helicopter and VRT300 UAV programs.

In November 2020, SDF and Russian Helicopters entered into a partnership in Singapore through Aeroter PTE LTD to develop the VRT500 single engine Co-axial helicopter and VRT300 Co-axial UAV which was being developed through its subsidiary VRT in Moscow.

Following the international crisis in early 2022, SDF paused any further investments in Russia to assure compliance with international sanctions. In addition, SDF initiated discussions and negotiations with Russian Helicopters to unwind the partnership, in order to have the option to continue the development programs independently in the UAE.

This announcement is based on an agreement signed in November 14th 2023 between the two parties, so SDF can continue to develop the program independently in compliance with international sanctions.

-Ends-

About Strategic Development Fund

The Strategic Development Fund (SDF), established in Abu Dhabi in 2019, is focused on investing in specific strategic technology and industrial sectors towards fostering economic and industrial growth in the UAE while achieving financial return. It invests in businesses and partnerships through private equity, greenfield and venture capital investments locally and internationally. In addition, through its Venture Debt Program, SDF provides developmental funding aimed at the UAE’s private sector SME’s to contribute towards economic development through sustainable growth and in-country value creation.