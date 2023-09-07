Riyadh, Saudi Arabia – Stockzones, the most innovative Online Distributor in the Middle East, is proud to announce a strategic partnership with Distichain, a leading player in the SaaS B2B marketplace landscape. This collaboration will see the launch of a state-of-the-art B2B platform aimed at streamlining import and export processes in the Middle East while empowering both online and offline distribution, aligning with Saudi Vision 2030's.

The partnership is cemented through a Letter of Intent (LOI) signed by both parties during Seamless 2023 in Riyadh, the premier event for the payments, fintech, retail, and e-commerce sectors in the Middle East. The LOI outlines the commitment of Stockzones and Distichain to bring efficiency, transparency, and convenience to businesses to distribute their products within the region.

The collaboration will enable an automated B2B platform streamlining distribution across the region. This will create efficiency, end to end transparency, and facilitate access to an ecosystem of service providers streamlining workflows across the value chain.

Hussam Damen, CEO of Stockzones, expressed his enthusiasm for the collaboration, saying, "This partnership with Distichain aligns perfectly with our vision of enhancing the distribution landscape in the Middle East and supporting Saudi Vision 2030's ambition to make Saudi Arabia the regional e-commerce hub."

Haisam Jamal, CEO of Distichain, added, "We believe that our collaboration can add real value to suppliers looking to seamlessly operate across the Middle East. By embracing digitalization, this collaboration with Stockzones will empower businesses’ ability to grow”.

Both companies are looking to work together and launch the enhanced B2B capabilities later in 2023. This will deliver the transformative capabilities both the current and new members of the Stockzones community, positioning the company perfectly in line with the Saudi Vision 2030 initiative.

About Stockzones:

Stockzones is the leading Online Distributor in the Middle East, known for its innovative solutions in the distribution sector. With a commitment to excellence, Stockzones empowers businesses to reach their full potential by providing efficient and effective distribution services.

About Distichain:

Distichain is a B2B TradeTech platform delivering International Trade as a Service. It delivers a flexible modular infrastructure of microservices connected to a global ecosystem of verification, fintech, documentation, logistics, and inspection. Distichain’s platform helps its partners secure, simplify, and empower global trade.