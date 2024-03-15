Set to launch in 2025, the wellness destination, operated by Kerten Hospitality, will allow guests to unwind, disconnect and achieve an optimal state of health and wellbeing

RAK, UAE: Stirling Hospitality Advisors, one of the leading boutique advisory firms in the region, announces the successful completion of a comprehensive feasibility study for The Wellness Hotel Abha by Cloud7, an upscale wellness hotel in Abha, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA).



Leveraging Stirling Hospitality Advisors' expertise in market research and strategic analysis, the study critically evaluated market dynamics, the competitive landscape of the destination, and the financial viability of establishing the wellness project in Abha. Led by Michael Bagdasarov, Senior Advisory Manager at Stirling Hospitality Advisors, the team visited Abha to thoroughly assess both the plot and project location as well as conduct interviews with key local market players. This included General Managers of all the major branded and unbranded hotels in both Abha and Khamis Mushait, the nearby town in the Aseer Province.

Tatiana Veller, Managing Director of Stirling Hospitality Advisors said: “We are thrilled to announce the successful completion of our feasibility study for The Wellness Hotel Abha by Cloud7. Our team dedicated extensive efforts to analyse various factors, including conducting destination research and modelling financial projections, to provide a thorough evaluation and vision of the hotel concept comprising details and size of units, list of infrastructure, area programme and more. As a result of our comprehensive study, the project was successfully accepted by the Tourism Development Fund of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. We look forward to the opening of this remarkable project and are excited to see the hotel’s vision come to life."



Set to open its doors to the public in 2025, the Kerten Hospitality operated hotel aims to be the ultimate retreat destination for wellness, detox and regeneration in the heart of Abha.



Overlooking the stunning mountain landscape, guests will be able to enjoy organic food options, pools, a gym and spa, as well as a fully equipped wellness centre. The property will focus on the practice of Cognitive Behavioural Therapy in conjunction with supporting wellness, stress alleviation, and relaxation services, to maximise health benefits for guests.



The new project is in line with the Kingdom’s ambitious goal of raising the tourism sector’s contribution to GDP to 10% by 2030. Industry projections for 2023 hinted at 315K hotel keys - more than twice the currently available supply of 135K - to address an expected 30 million international tourists and 70 million domestic visitors.



Stirling Hospitality Advisors has previously conducted several Feasibility and Highest & Best Use Studies in KSA for various hospitality, wellness and mixed-use projects. Currently, the advisory firm asset manages over 3,500 hotel rooms in three countries and is responsible for a hotel and resort portfolio valued at over USD 1.25 billion.

