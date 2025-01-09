UAE – StickyGinger has welcomed in the new year with a selection of strategic new hires and well-earned promotions, along with launching its first regional PR campaign for KFC, introducing Nuggets across the Middle East.

Following a standout 2024 that featured award-winning campaigns for brands including PUMA, Instax, Schweppes, and Pizza Hut, the agency is set for another year of impactful growth and creative excellence.

The new appointments span all levels of the business, enhancing its expertise in creative strategy, digital amplification, and account management further reinforcing StickyGinger’s commitment to staying ahead in an ever-evolving communications landscape.

Eve Williams joins as Senior PR Manager, bringing a dynamic flair honed in the UK. Known for her inventive, high-impact campaigns across sectors from leisure to fashion, she’s here to supercharge StickyGinger’s creative output and strengthen its roster of global clients.

The agency is also investing in homegrown talent. Lara El Zaher has been promoted to PR Account Manager, a recognition of her exceptional work on influencer strategies, event activations, and creative storytelling. Lara’s shortlist for MEPRA’s 2024 Young Communicator of the Year is just one sign of her rising star status.

Ahmed Salah steps up to PR Account Manager, too, after consistently delivering top-tier results for automotive and luxury clients. His sharp media skills and industry know-how have been pivotal to StickyGinger’s success in these sectors.

Rounding out the team’s expansion, Aisha Zhamantayeva comes on board as PR Junior Executive after a standout internship, already making waves supporting big-name clients in the consumer and leisure space.

StickyGinger’s momentum shows no signs of slowing. With new clients in sports lifestyle, FMCG, and QSR, the agency continues to create bold campaigns that cut through the noise and connect with diverse audiences.

These new faces and fresh promotions reflect StickyGinger’s unwavering commitment to nurturing talent, pushing creative boundaries, and delivering impactful work that makes a difference.

About StickyGinger

We help the world’s most iconic brands create meaningful impact through ideas that spread fast and far. We bring together innovative creative thinking, PR, social media, digital and integrated expertise to help brands spread their story.

