Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Stellantis Middle East and Africa (MEA) region, integral to the Company's "Third Engine" strategy within its global operations, today marked a significant milestone in its MEA expansion with the launch and local assembly of the Jeep® Grand Cherokee L in Egypt at the Arab American Vehicles (AAV) plant, affiliated with the Arab Organization for Industrialization.

This restart of local manufacturing emphasizes Stellantis' long-term commitment to the Egyptian market and its pivotal role in the Company's regional growth plans.

"This launch marks a crucial step in our Dare Forward 2030 strategy," said Samir Cherfan, the Chief Operating Officer of Stellantis Middle East and Africa operations. "By restarting production at the Arab American Vehicles (AAV) factory, we're not just introducing a new Jeep vehicle; we're recommitting to Egypt's industrial growth and solidifying our position in the MEA region. Our goal is to achieve market leadership in Egypt and increase our regional market share to over 22% by 2030."

‘‘The region is very dynamic, and we have ambitious plans,” added Cherfan. “We are aiming to become the No. 1 regional market player with one million vehicles sold by 2030 of which 35% will be electric. We want to move to over 90% regional production autonomy meaning producing in the region for the region, which will position us by far as the most localized player in the region’’

The assembly of the Jeep Grand Cherokee L in Egypt is a strategic move that directly supports Stellantis MEA's Dare Forward 2030 vision. By leveraging Egypt's strategic location and skilled workforce, Stellantis enhances its ability to serve the Middle East and Africa with tailored, high-quality vehicles, reinforcing its commitment to local production. This initiative also aligns with Stellantis’ goal of introducing 25 new models in the region by 2030, driving growth and sustainability in key markets.

Restarting local Stellantis manufacturing and bringing the Jeep Grand Cherokee L to Egyptian production lines is a vote of confidence in the capabilities of Egyptian professionals and the strength of local infrastructure. This initiative aligns closely with the Egyptian government’s broader strategy to enhance local manufacturing and drive economic growth through industrial development.

Stellantis' history in Egypt dates back decades, with a longstanding partnership with the Arab Organization for Industrialization through the AAV plant.

"Our extended collaboration with AAV has been instrumental in Stellantis' success in Egypt," Hesham Hosni, Managing Director of Stellantis Egypt, remarked. "This relaunch of local production not only demonstrates our confidence in Egyptian expertise but also our commitment to delivering world-class vehicles tailored to local preferences."

The Jeep Grand Cherokee L, now being assembled in Egypt, represents the culmination of over 30 years of SUV excellence. This latest model, featuring advanced safety technologies and luxurious amenities, is designed to meet the evolving needs of Egyptian consumers bringing them legendary Jeep capability.

By localizing production, Stellantis is contributing to job creation, skill development, and technology transfer in Egypt. This move is expected to have a positive ripple effect across the automotive supply chain, fostering innovation and economic growth in the region.

The launch of the Jeep Grand Cherokee L in Egypt is more than a product introduction; it's a reaffirmation of Stellantis' vision for the future of mobility in the Middle East and Africa. As the Company continues to invest in local manufacturing and tailored product offerings, it reaffirms its position as a key player in shaping the automotive landscape of the region.

About the Jeep Grand Cherokee L:

The Jeep Grand Cherokee L is launched in the Egyptian market with a 3.6-liter V6 engine, producing 290 horsepower. This engine is paired with an 8-speed automatic transmission, offering the perfect balance between power and fuel efficiency. These powertrain specifications provide drivers with a smooth and dynamic driving experience across various roads.

The Jeep Grand Cherokee L stands out with a distinctive interior and exterior design that reflects its heritage and legacy. The Jeep team has designed a vehicle that combines luxurious elegance with practical functionality. Exterior updates include a slanted front grille that enhances the length of the hood, slim LED headlights, and a distinctive seven-slot grille that is wider and more elegant. The new design also features a roofline that conveys lightness and harmony, with elegant LED taillights highlighting the vehicle's artistic character.

The Jeep Grand Cherokee L is available as a three-row SUV with seating for up to seven passengers. This update to the traditional Grand Cherokee design offers flexibility and capacity for larger families and groups, in addition to all the features and capabilities that this vehicle has been known for over the years. This new option meets the needs of customers looking for an SUV that can accommodate more than five passengers.

Inside, the Jeep Grand Cherokee L is is designed to be among the most stunning and technologically advanced in the industry, with a focus on details and modern comforts. The interior design includes a new 10.1-inch Uconnect 5 system display and a premium Alpine sound system. The vehicle also includes a rear-seat camera system, providing a high-definition image of the second and third-row passengers, with the ability to zoom in on any of the five rear seats.

The Jeep Grand Cherokee L features more than 110 technological safety and security features, including innovative applications of technologies that enhance connectivity between the driver, vehicle, and road. It also offers a range of driver assistance technologies, such as adaptive cruise control and highway assist.

About Stellantis

Stellantis N.V. (NYSE: STLA / Euronext Milan: STLAM / Euronext Paris: STLAP) is one of the world’s leading automakers aiming to provide clean, safe and affordable freedom of mobility to all. It’s best known for its unique portfolio of iconic and innovative brands including Abarth, Alfa Romeo, Chrysler, Citroën, Dodge, DS Automobiles, FIAT, Jeep®, Lancia, Maserati, Opel, Peugeot, Ram, Vauxhall, Free2move and Leasys. Stellantis is executing its Dare Forward 2030, a bold strategic plan that paves the way to achieve the ambitious target of becoming a carbon net zero mobility tech company by 2038, with single-digit percentage compensation of the remaining emissions, while creating added value for all stakeholders. For more information, visit www.stellantis.com.