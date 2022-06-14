Manama, Bahrain: stc Bahrain, a world-class digital enabler, has partnered with The Royal College of Surgeons in Ireland – Medical University of Bahrain (RCSI Bahrain) to sponsor a Technology Enhanced Learning (TEL) incubator for three years.

A first-of-its-kind in Bahrain, the RCSI Bahrain TEL Incubator for research and associated studies is located at the RCSI Bahrain campus in Busaiteen and aims to enhance education through digital means and study the capabilities of such methods. Offering innovative digital learning solutions, including audibles, the incubator will provide a platform to conduct different types of research, to be made available to students and others in the field.

This partnership highlights stc Bahrain’s strong commitment towards investing in the country’s education technology and actively supports the Kingdom’s initiative to promote digital empowerment in education.

By working collaboratively on the TEL incubator, stc Bahrain and RCSI Bahrain will increase engagement in education and healthcare throughout the region. This alliance will also promote educational development as a direct result of the work and research by both companies.

RCSI Bahrain is currently operating a dual teaching (blended learning) system, with both on-campus and online teaching, using evidence-based TEL approaches, thereby, paving the way for high level educational research involving TEL and the underlying neuroscience of learning.

stc Bahrain CEO Nezar Banabeela paid a special visit to the TEL incubator at the RCSI campus to tour the facility, where RCSI President Professor Sameer Otoom received him. During the visit, the RCSI team briefed the stc CEO on the TEL incubator’s capabilities to explore new innovative solutions and educational models to support the development of skills relevant to today’s world. The stc Bahrain’s CEO was joined by stc Chief Government Affairs Officer, Sh. Zeyad bin Faisal Al Khalifa and the CSR team on his visit.

Commenting on the partnership, stc Bahrain CEO Eng. Nezar Banabeela, said: “We are delighted to enter a partnership to sponsor the RCSI Bahrain TEL Incubator that will help to boost digital education in Bahrain. With community-development initiatives such as this, we aim to support education technology for the young generation and continue to back the Kingdom’s digital vision of becoming a smart and sustainable society. We are looking forward to our collaboration with RCSI Bahrain and hope to reach out to other institutions from different fields.”

Elaborating further, Mr. Stephen Harrison-Mirfield, Chief Operating Officer at RCSI Bahrain said: “As educators and researchers, it is our responsibility to use our expertise, knowledge and discoveries to foster improvements in health education in our communities and our societies. The objective of the RCSI Bahrain TEL Incubator is to delve into the science behind TEL and to develop advanced programmes of study within the eLearning domain. Our collaboration with stc Bahrain on the TEL incubator will help us to explore this field with a partner that has a digital vision.”

As a leading digital enabler, stc Bahrain continues to lend its expertise to the Kingdom’s vision of adopting a digital learning culture and advance its digital future.

