Manama, Bahrain: stc Bahrain, a world-class digital enabler, has been awarded the status of Approved Employer for the second time by the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants (ACCA). As the only telecom operator in the Kingdom to receive this accreditation, stc Bahrain’s achievement is yet another international milestone in recognition of its high standards of training and development for their accounting and finance staff.

To achieve the ACCA Employer status, companies must adhere to international best practices in areas such as employees’ professional development, training and skill enhancement. The award recognizes the various opportunities stc Bahrain provides to uplift the potential of their talent in the field of financial and accounting domains and create opportunities of growth for themselves. The certificate is an endorsement to stc Bahrain’s commitment to upholding the highest levels of standards around performance and productivity.

Sara Khonji, Chief People Officer at stc Bahrain, commented: “We are proud to be the only telecom operator in the Kingdom to receive this prestigious award and are confident of our vital role in creating an enhanced learning environment that is interactive, collaborative, creative, and inclusive. We’ve committed to delivering over 9000 hours Year on Year to our employees. This coincides with our utmost commitment to nurture our talents by creating growth opportunities and boosting their contribution towards achieving the Kingdom’s economic vision.”

She added: “The award places us in favorable position to attract the best talent as an Employer of Choice and provide our employees with the tools to grow our company and lead the change towards enabling the aspired digital transformation in the Kingdom.”

Fazeela Gopalani, Head of ACCA Middle East said, “We are delighted to provide formal recognition to stc Bahrain in support of their commitment to providing learning and development opportunities to their accounting and finance staff which further supports the accounting profession in the Kingdom of Bahrain. As an approved employer, stc Bahrain has been awarded for achieving the global benchmark that further fortifies the effort that they place in learning and development. We look forward to working together to continue to strengthen the accounting profession in Bahrain and across the region”.

The ACCA Approved Employer status is awarded to leading organisations that offer outstanding continuing professional development opportunities to their finance professionals and that demonstrate superior professional values, ethics and governance at the workplace.

