Muscat: BankDhofar is pleased to highlight the convenience and accessibility of its Mobile Banking services. Designed to help customers stay connected to their finances anytime, anywhere, BankDhofar’s Mobile Banking is the perfect companion during the travel season.

BankDhofar’s Mobile Banking app offers a wide range of features that allow customers to manage their accounts, make payments, and stay updated on their financial activities with ease. Whether traveling abroad, working at a summer internship, or enjoying the picturesque Salalah or Jabal Al Akhdhar, BankDhofar’s Mobile Banking app ensures that your financial needs are always within reach.

Key Features of BankDhofar’s Mobile Banking:

Manage and pay bills: Customers can pay utility bills, traffic fines, Electricity, Charities, PASI, account transfer, children’s fee and much more. They can even set up auto pay for bills that come due on a regular schedule in predictable amounts, so customers wouldn’t have to worry about them.

Customers can pay utility bills, traffic fines, Electricity, Charities, PASI, account transfer, children’s fee and much more. They can even set up auto pay for bills that come due on a regular schedule in predictable amounts, so customers wouldn’t have to worry about them. Manage account: Customers can increase their withdrawal limit to OMR 5,000, check account balances, transaction history, and statements anytime, from anywhere.

Customers can increase their withdrawal limit to OMR 5,000, check account balances, transaction history, and statements anytime, from anywhere. Instant Transfer: Customers can make international payments easily and instantly. There are a wide range of options including international remittances, Western Union, SWIFT, and Quick Remittance to India. There is no exchange mark ups.

Customers can make international payments easily and instantly. There are a wide range of options including international remittances, Western Union, SWIFT, and Quick Remittance to India. There is no exchange mark ups. Secure Transactions: State-of-the-art security features ensure that your financial information is protected at all times.

State-of-the-art security features ensure that your financial information is protected at all times. Real-Time Notifications: Receive instant alerts and updates on account activity, keeping you informed and in control.

Receive instant alerts and updates on account activity, keeping you informed and in control. Contactless payments: With Dhofar-Pay and Samsung pay, customers can effortlessly tap and transact using their NFC-enabled Android phones, without the need to carry physical cards, providing convenience and security with seamless payment experience for customers.

BankDhofar's mobile banking app offers a wide range of exclusive services which are available only through the app. The services include; instant transfer to any bank in the Sultanate of Oman, a mobile top-up for telecom providers in the Sultanate, as well as Debit & Credit Card controls and management , BankDhofar customers can access the financial services through a wide network of branches, ATMs and CDMs around the Sultanate. The network includes 124 branches, 360 ATMs, CDMs, FFMs and MFKs that work round-the-clock with highest ATM uptime in the Sultanate. The Bank launched Cardless ATM Banking Services using mobile, which enables customers to conduct ATM transactions easily only by using their mobile numbers.