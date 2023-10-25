MIDDLE EAST: State Street Corporation (NYSE: STT) today announced the completion of implementing a full suite of investment services to support Awqaf Investment Company (AIC), the investment arm of the General Authority of Awqaf.

Headquartered in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, AIC provides integrated investment solutions to the non-profit sector in the Kingdom. After being appointed in early 2023, State Street has successfully implemented a full portfolio of critical investment servicing infrastructure for AIC, providing services ranging from global custody, investment accounting to multi-asset class performance measurement through efficient data aggregation and consolidation.

“State Street has enabled us to be in a unique position when it comes to full transparency of the investment process. The efficient service model provided by State Street Financial Solutions Saudi Arabia helps us future proof our operating model,” said Haitham Al Fayez, CEO of Awqaf Investment Company.

“We are delighted to support AIC, a prominent partner within the Kingdom, to provide investment services to the non-profit and the endowment sectors. Leveraging our expertise and leading-edge technology, State Street platform supports AIC and all our clients around the world across the investment cycle to deliver optimal performance, while focusing on executing their strategy and objectives.” says Mostapha Tahiri, head of Asia Pacific and Middle East of State Street Corporation.

About State Street Corporation

State Street Corporation (NYSE: STT) is one of the world's leading providers of financial services to institutional investors including investment servicing, investment management and investment research and trading. With $40.0 trillion in assets under custody and/or administration and $3.7 trillion* in assets under management as of September 30, 2023, State Street operates globally in more than 100 geographic markets and employs approximately 42,000 worldwide. For more information, visit State Street's website at www.statestreet.com.

*Assets under management as of September 30, 2023 includes approximately $58 billion of assets with respect to SPDR® products for which State Street Global Advisors Funds Distributors, LLC (SSGA FD) acts solely as the marketing agent. SSGA FD and State Street Global Advisors are affiliated.

About Awqaf Investment Company

Awqaf Investment Company “AIC” is the investment arm of the General Authority for Awqaf “GAA”. AIC is a leading investment management firm in the endowments sector, focusing on optimizing Awqaf investment returns by developing innovative investment and advisory solutions that satisfy the sector's needs, in accordance with the highest standards and best practices. For more information, visit AIC website at www.awqaf.com.sa