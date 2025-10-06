Dubai, United Arab Emirates – Standard Chartered announced today the launch of its Signature CIO Islamic Funds, introducing a new range of Shariah-compliant investment solutions designed to meet rising demand from regional and global investors. Leveraging the UAE’s position as a global hub for Islamic finance, the Bank is launching the funds from the UAE, marking them as the first UAE-domiciled products in its global offering.

The initial launch will feature two distinct funds, the Signature CIO Islamic Growth Fund and the Signature CIO Islamic Income Fund, with plans to expand the range to four funds in the near future. The offering reflects the UAE’s position as a hub for Islamic finance and innovation, providing investors with access to a diversified mix of global Islamic equities, Sukuk, gold and cash allocations.

Rola Abu Manneh, Chief Executive Officer, UAE, Middle East and Pakistan, Standard Chartered, said: “The UAE has established itself as a global leader in Islamic finance, offering an ecosystem that fosters innovation, diversity and ethical investment. With the Signature CIO Islamic Funds, we are bringing our deep investment expertise and global network to deliver solutions that meet the unique needs of Shariah-conscious investors. This launch reflects our long-term commitment to supporting the UAE’s vision to develop the Islamic financial sector, lead global Islamic finance activities and boost the export of halal products worldwide.”

The launch comes at a time when Islamic finance is entering a period of sustained expansion, with global assets estimated at USD 5.5 trillion in 2024 and projected to reach USD 7.7 trillion by 2028. The UAE, which is one of the top five markets globally driving this growth, continues to strengthen its position as a global hub for Shariah-compliant innovation and wealth management.

Both funds are underpinned by the expertise of Standard Chartered’s Chief Investment Office, combining the Bank’s global heritage of more than 170 years with extensive experience in managing multi-asset portfolios and a proven ability to navigate complex and evolving markets.

The funds will be managed by Aditum Investment Management Limited (fund manager) and advised by Standard Chartered for asset allocation, and a quantitative manager for global Islamic equities. Aditum Investment Management Limited will also manage the Sukuk allocation. This structure allows clients to benefit from the combined expertise of leading global investment specialists, each with an established track record in their respective fields.

Shariah oversight will be provided by Ebdaa Islamic Finance Consultancy, working in coordination with an independent Shariah Supervisory Board to ensure compliance with Islamic investment principles.

By leveraging its extensive global network and partnerships with leading asset managers, Standard Chartered aims to set a new standard in Shariah-compliant wealth solutions, offering clients innovative and diversified investment opportunities from the heart of the UAE.

