Singapore - ST Engineering today announced that its Commercial Aerospace business has secured a five-year maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) contract with Air Cairo, a new customer, to support the LEAP-1A engines that power its Airbus A320neo fleet. Under this contract, ST Engineering will provide quick-turn repair and Performance Restoration Shop Visit (PRSV) services at its engine MRO facility in Singapore. The first engine is expected to be inducted in mid-2025.

Captain Ahmed Shanan, Chairman and CEO of Air Cairo, said, “We are pleased to form a partnership with ST Engineering, the globally recognised leader in engine overhaul, to support the maintenance of the LEAP-1A engines powering our Airbus A320neo. This agreement underscores our commitment to operational excellence, reliability and the highest standards of safety for our growing fleet.”

“As Air Cairo continues to expand its network and modernise its operations, having a trusted and experienced engine MRO provider like ST Engineering ensures that our engines receive world-class maintenance, minimising downtime and optimising performance. This collaboration will play a key role in supporting our mission to deliver seamless and efficient air travel for our passengers across the region. We look forward to a long and successful partnership with ST Engineering as we continue to strengthen our fleet capabilities and enhance our service offerings in the competitive aviation market.”

Tay Eng Guan, Head of Engine Services at ST Engineering, said, “This latest contract demonstrates increasing confidence in our expertise as a Premier MRO provider for the LEAP engines, while marking another significant step in expanding our LEAP engine support for Middle Eastern operators. As we continue to grow our LEAP engine MRO capacity and parts repair capabilities, we look forward to supporting Air Cairo – and more operators in the region – with high-quality, value-added LEAP engine services.”

ST Engineering is the first independent MRO provider in Asia to be designated a Premier MRO provider in CFM International’s LEAP open MRO ecosystem. It achieved testing capabilities for the LEAP-1A and LEAP-1B engines at its Singapore facility in 2024, and is currently expanding its capabilities to include PRSV and full MRO services to better support airlines’ growing LEAP engine maintenance demands.