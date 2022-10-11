Sharjah: The Sharjah Research, Technology and Innovation Park (SRTIP) has rolled out the "Elite Program" to mould 50 handpicked youngsters with scientific and technological achievements into future leaders and innovators.

The participants have been selected from 25 Sharjah institutions based on their proven achievements of winning and qualifying as finalists at international competitions in science and technology. These participants, aged between 7 and 18, are highly skilled in robotics, programming, electronics and 3D printing.

The program focuses on developing the technical and knowledge side of the candidates, in addition to developing their leadership skills and engaging them in the events held in the complex. They will participate in brainstorming sessions to produce ideas and future plans and learn to crystallize them into concrete investment projects for the benefit of humanity.

Hussain Al Mahmoudi, CEO of SRTIP, said the Park was pleased to adopt this distinguished group and extend all support to them, through programs designed by specialists in various fields of technology. He said they would be exposed to the Park’s pioneering applied programs in new technologies, thus planting in them the seed for leading from the front while creating innovative solutions.

The six-month program which began in October 2022 provides the participants with the opportunity for training in modern technologies at the Sharjah Open Innovation Lab (SoiLAB), a facility designed for learning, manufacturing and experimentation. The goal is to support their entrepreneurial ideas and enable them to launch their own projects in Sharjah, within the framework of the development strategy of the Rubu’ Qarn Foundation whose mission is to develop future leaders by tapping into the youth pool.

Rubu’ Qarn (RQ) was established in September 2016 by Her Highness Sheikha Jawaher Bint Mohammed Al Qasimi, wife of His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah, for creating future leaders and innovators. It is the first UAE, Arab and regional initiative to groom Emirati talent to lead and influence the future. Rubu’ Qarn is the umbrella for four Sharjah-based entities: Sharjah Children, Sharjah Youth, Sajaya Young Ladies of Sharjah, and Sharjah for Capability Development.

SRTIP has granted the selected candidates a free one-year membership in SOILAB, which provides them a gateway develop their skills in various fields, with the aim of exploring new ideas and innovations.

The participants of the program also visited the headquarters of the Bee’ah Group to learn about its projects and achievements. Bee’ah is considered the leading group in the field of sustainability in the region with proven environmental innovations and smart solutions for future cities.

