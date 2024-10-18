Sharjah, United Arab Emirates: The Sharjah Research, Technology, and Innovation Park (SRTI Park) is spotlighting some of its most innovative initiatives in the fields of environmental technology and renewable energy, through its participation in GITEX Technology Week 2024.

The key message of sustainability is conveyed through the showcasing of innovative technologies in green solutions and smart cities by leading global and local companies that are part of the SRTI Park ecosystem. The new initiatives focus on supporting the transition to a green economy through advanced technologies in water management, clean energy, and smart mobility.

The SRTI Park’s stand is distinguished by the presence of a live sidr tree, the UAE’s symbol of sustainability, driving home the science park’s deep commitment to a sustainable future and its adoption of latest environmental innovations, and providing a unique experience for visitors by integrating the concept of a green economy into modern technologies.

The stand has attracted significant interest from visitors and investors keen to relocate their businesses to SRTI Park, one of the fastest growing technology parks in the region. The presentations feature comprehensive information about its services. Additionally, on-the-spot registration options are available for companies, allowing them to obtain licenses through easy and swift procedures.

Hussain Al Mahmoudi, CEO of SRTI Park, said: "GITEX is a major platform that brings together latest global technologies. It serves as an ideal destination for forging new partnerships with technology leaders committed to environmental conservation and renewable energy. We are collaborating with several of these companies to deliver advanced solutions that support environmental sustainability and contribute to the UAE's sustainable development goals."

SRTI Park seeks to use the GITEX platform to collaborate with participating companies to develop smart technologies that support the creation of sustainable cities and enhance the smart city infrastructure in the region. These efforts align with the technology park's vision of becoming a leading destination for investment in advanced environmental solutions.

Global reports indicate that the green technology market is experiencing significant growth, expected to reach a value of $2.5 trillion by 2025, with a compound annual growth rate of 25.5%. Additionally, the UAE aims to achieve 50% of its energy needs from renewable sources by 2050, reflecting the country’s commitment to sustainable development.

According to GITEX reports, many global companies presented innovative technologies aimed at improving resource efficiency and reducing carbon footprints. Studies suggest that implementing smart city technologies can reduce energy costs by up to 30%.

SRTI Park strives to be an active catalyst in these global and local transformations by collaborating with leading companies and seizing opportunities to enhance the region's sustainability.