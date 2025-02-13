Awad AlKhalaf: The partnership shall open new horizons for knowledge exchange and research advancement

Sharjah: To foster a robust ecosystem for collaboration and drive mutual goals and missions, Sharjah Public Libraries (SPL), an affiliate of the Sharjah Book Authority, has signed a partnership agreement with Al Qasimia University. The MoU, aligned with the UAE and Sharjah’s vision, aims to elevate the educational system and empower human capital through knowledge and innovation to nurture a knowledge-based community while enhancing the experience of readers, students, educators, and the wider community.

The MoU aims to strengthen collaboration between both parties to enhance performance, streamline processes, and improve library services, ultimately increasing their positive impact on the community. Additionally, it seeks to establish a comprehensive system for direct communication and to organise joint seminars, lectures, courses, and workshops for all targeted audiences.

A global hub for scientific research and academic studies

Eman Bushlaibi, Director of SPL, said: “Our new collaboration underscores our firm belief in the power of strategic partnerships between institutions and the critical need for their initiatives and programmes to align in pursuit of shared objectives. It represents a bold step forward in driving comprehensive social and economic development across Sharjah and the UAE. Through this agreement, we will play a key role in the growth of the knowledge economy and elevate the experience and quality of life for human capital, solidifying Sharjah’s status as a leading global hub for scientific research and academic excellence.”

For his part, Prof. Dr. Awad AlKhalaf, Chancellor of Al Qasimia University, emphasized that this partnership shall open new horizons for enhancing knowledge exchange and supporting scientific research. He noted that such collaborations contribute to elevating the quality of educational and research services offered to students. He further stressed that partnerships of this nature play a vital role in improving performance, advancing information services, and maximizing benefits for all segments of society.

The MoU outlines both parties' commitment to fostering integration and cooperation in executing joint tasks and streamlining work procedures through exchanging knowledge, expertise, and experiences. Both sides will facilitate access to their resources, enriching and enhancing available materials through lending programmes, article and document exchanges, and other borrowing agreements, all in accordance with usage licences and copyright regulations.

The agreement also mandates regular bilateral meetings between the two sides to share successful experiences and best practices. Support will be provided for publishing Al Qasimia University students' work in SPL and its branches. Additionally, both parties may agree upon any additional joint initiatives contributing to the MoU's goals.

Joint committee

To ensure the effective implementation of the MoU, a joint committee consisting of teams from both sides will be established. This committee will oversee the collaboration, monitor progress, and provide recommendations to senior management on any challenges. Meetings will be held either in person or via digital platforms.