United Arab Emirates, Dubai: To help mothers make the most of their motherhood journey, Spacetoon has recently announced the launch of “Spacetoon Mum” a YouTube channel directed at Arab mothers.

Through this channel, Spacetoon Mum provides mothers with tips, advice, and information on topics such as parenting, education, health, nutrition, and more.

The content is carefully crafted by children and motherhood experts with proven track records in nutrition, healthy living, and child care.

By accessing this informative hub, mums can stay abreast of the latest information and be assured of authentic guidance from trustworthy sources.

In less than 29 days, Spacetoon Mum has reached over 10,000 mothers and subscribers. Spacetoon Mum has been praised by mothers across the region for its comprehensive and reliable content.

Before its launch, the Spacetoon Mum team worked closely with the Spacetoon team. This is especially because of the huge audience Spacetoon has: mothers who grew up watching the Spacetoon TV channel and still hold close ties to this channel today. Spacetoon Mum's team decided to leverage the existing relationship between Spacetoon and its viewers to create a hub that meets mothers' demands, and this was done by providing edutainment content.

Together, they have launched a survey examining mothers' needs. As a result, the survey concluded that mothers needed more trustworthy information to make informed health decisions. Furthermore, the survey revealed that mothers need more support and resources from professionals. This includes access to knowledgeable doctors and specialists who can provide reliable medical advice.

As part of Spacetoon Mum's monthly updates, the Spacetoon Mum team made an exclusive announcement: more content will be released on Spacetoon Mum's YouTube channel in upcoming months, and new experts will be added.

Moreover, the team highlighted they are developing new initiatives and projects to give mothers new experiences.

YouTube channel: https://www.youtube.com/@SpacetoonMumOfficial

