Companies to explore ecosystem partnership options for shared multi-orbit 5G NTN infrastructure with standards-based open architecture to create significant D2D and next-generation MSS opportunities globally

Abu Dhabi, UAE and Carlsbad, California – Space42, (ADX: SPACE42), the UAE based AI-powered SpaceTech company with global reach, and Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ: VSAT), a leading global mobile satellite services (MSS) operator in L- and S-band spectrum, signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to explore ecosystem partnership options for developing a 5G Non-Terrestrial Network (NTN) initiative. This collaboration between Space42 and Viasat is a major step towards expanding global satellite connectivity, enabling both companies to address the growing opportunities in direct-to-device (D2D) satellite communications to smartphones, narrowband Internet of Things (NB-IoT), as well as existing and next-generation MSS services. Independent research studies project the size of the satellite segment of the D2D market to reach $50B in 2032[1], in addition to more traditional enterprise and government MSS market segments that also hold substantial growth potential.

During the first phase of this partnership, Space42 and Viasat will conduct a series of partner-funded technical and commercial studies to develop a shared, or multi-tenant, multi-orbit 5G NTN infrastructure employing a standards-based open architecture. The infrastructure is intended to support use of a broad range of L-band, S-band and terrestrial spectrum to enable global roaming among regional network operators. The companies are exploring new technologies and sustainable system designs to make satellite networks more efficient and ready for 5G models and ensure compliance with the varying telecommunications regulatory frameworks of nations around the world. The collaboration follows the industry’s best practices and guidelines developed by the Mobile Satellite Services Association (MSSA), leveraging licensed MSS satellite spectrum and open interoperable architectures based on 3GPP standards to ensure seamless integration with global telecommunications networks.

Ali Al Hashemi, CEO, Yahsat Space Services, Space42, said: “Our collaboration with Viasat marks a transformative step in advancing global satellite connectivity through an open and scalable architecture. By fostering an ecosystem built on shared innovation, interoperability, and open standards, we are unlocking new possibilities in direct-to-device (D2D), IoT, and Mobile Satellite Services (MSS). This partnership accelerates time to market, drives cost efficiency, and ensures seamless integration with existing and future networks. Together, we are building an inclusive, future-ready infrastructure that empowers industries, governments, and communities worldwide.”

Mark Dankberg, CEO and Chairman of Viasat, said: “We firmly believe that the benefits of space are for the many, and not just the few. Our announcement today with Space42 is an important further step in our capital efficient growth strategy to build a powerful ecosystem of partners dedicated to future innovation in space based on open 5G standards and scalable architecture. In parallel with our recent agreement with ESA, our partnership with Space42 will further enable work on a next-generation infrastructure leveraging innovative designs based on 5G NTN standards, all while building on a growing coalition of public and private sector partners dedicated to keeping space secure, open and accessible for all.”

A key goal of this partnership is to develop an open architecture space system that is scalable and fosters global collaboration across public and private sector partners, and taps into significant global growth opportunities in the global satellite market. Both Space42 and Viasat are actively engaging with potential strategic investment partnerships across the value chain.

The announcement also builds on Viasat’s new alliance with the European Space Agency (ESA) to further accelerate the development and deployment of NTN D2D systems to serve Europe and the world using MSS spectrum.

Space42 and Viasat are leading a new era of global connectivity. As members of MSSA, they are part of a growing coalition of leaders across the ecosystem, dedicated to advancing global mobile connectivity for D2D and IoT services based on the integration of terrestrial and non-terrestrial network services to deliver scalable, sustainable and affordable connectivity to any device, anytime, anywhere.

ABOUT SPACE42

Space42 (ADX: SPACE42) is a UAE-based AI-powered SpaceTech company that integrates satellite communications, geospatial analytics, and artificial intelligence capabilities to enlighten the world from space. Established in 2024 following the successful merger between Bayanat and Yahsat, Space42's global reach allows it to address the rapidly evolving needs of its customers in governments, enterprises, and communities. Space42 comprises two business units: Yahsat Space Services and Bayanat Smart Solutions. The Yahsat Space Services unit focuses on upstream satellite operations for both fixed and mobility satellite solutions. The Bayanat Smart Solutions unit integrates geospatial data acquisition and processing with AI to inform decision-making, enhance situational awareness, and improve operational efficiency. Space42's major shareholders include G42, Mubadala, and IHC.

