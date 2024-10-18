The K-Metaverse Pavilion, featuring eight of South Korea's leading technology companies, had an extremely successful showing at GITEX 2024, one of the world’s largest technology exhibitions. The pavilion attracted a significant number of visitors, showcasing the growing global interest in cutting-edge innovations from South Korea. With strong foot traffic and extensive engagement from industry leaders, the companies demonstrated their potential to forge impactful partnerships and expand into new markets.

Dubai’s leadership role in organizing world-class technology shows was once again evident, as GITEX provided an unparalleled platform for these companies to present their innovations. From AI-powered XR solutions to advanced digital twin technologies, the event highlighted the massive business opportunities available, reinforcing Dubai’s position as a hub for global technology and innovation. The successful participation of the South Korean companies underscores the city’s ability to bring together the world’s most advanced technology firms and create a vibrant environment for collaboration and growth.



Adler

Adler attended GITEX to explore potential collaborations, seek investment, and enhance our user base by organizing a competition event offering over 1,000 dollars as a winning price.

As a web-based 3D engine with a strong emphasis on optimization, we had the opportunity to engage in discussions regarding various collaboration opportunities with other companies.

Complexion

Complexion, a pioneering healthtech company, is revolutionizing the fitness landscape with its smartphone-based, AI-driven XR (Extended Reality) fitness solutions. The company has developed a cutting-edge application that tailors workouts to individual fitness levels, providing personalized training through immersive and interactive content. With its participation at GITEX, Complexion aims to connect with global buyers and partners to expand its reach and impact.

Deepbrain AI

DeepBrain AI is a leading AI company specializing in hyper-realistic conversational AI avatars designed for human-like interactions across various industries​​. The purpose of attending GITEX is to showcase its innovative AI technologies and expand its global reach, leveraging the event's platform to connect with potential partners, clients, and investors​​.

Korea Deep Learning

Korea Deep Learning is a leading force in the 3D AI Industry in Korea. Our team is comprised of top professionals with experience from Microsoft, Meta and esteemed academic institutions.

We are dedicated to pushing the boundaries of AI innovation, particularly with our cutting-edge technology, TT3, which converts text prompts into detailed 3D Model

Gauss Lab

Gauss Lab is a startup focus on digital twin Technology virtual Power Plant Platform that uses energy data to optimaize power generation and management digital twin system rely on iot sensors to monitor equipment gauss lab stands out by using data and AI to not only analyze performance but also predict power generation making our solution more advanced and reliable. Our primary target is power plant companies, but we also work with heavy Industries to help them predict and data analysis of facility.

LetinAR



“LetinAR provide the most effective solutions for creating AI smart glasses.”

LetinAR aims to connect with strategic partners in the Middle East and assess the demand for AR glasses in the region. By showcasing solutions to existing clients, the company seeks to attract new customers. GITEX is viewed as the most effective platform for entering the Middle Eastern market. With participation from various neighboring countries, the company hopes this exhibition will serve as a strong foothold for expansion.

Mandro

Mand.ro's decade of experience in providing affordable, customized robotic and aesthetic prosthetics for upper-limb amputees around the world has helped develop intricate finger, hand and arm movements technologies.

At GITEX 2024, Mand.ro is presenting its latest humanoid robot arms and upper body humanoid robot that can help change the future scopes of fashion, public service and entertainment.

With its state of the art robot technology, the company aims to accompany and improve every human life from childhood to elderly regardless of age, location, physical health and socio-economic status.

Virnect

VIRNECT provides XR solutions for industrial use, allowing for remote collaboration, virtual training, and 3D monitoring, improving workplace safety and efficiency.

VIRNECT is participating in GITEX Dubai 2024, marking an important step in expanding its presence in the Middle East. Already established with subsidiaries in Europe and the US, and partners in Southeast Asia and South America, VIRNECT aims to strengthen its connections in the region. As a comprehensive XR solutions provider, VIRNECT offers tools ranging from content creation to real-time remote management, and is preparing to release its own hardware, VisionX, in 2025. Through GITEX, the company seeks to build relationships with regional partners and introduce its advanced XR technologies to potential clients.