RIYADH, Saudi Arabia – Soudah Development – a Public Investment Fund (PIF) company spearheading the transformation of Soudah and parts of Rijal Almaa into a world-class luxury mountain tourism destination in the Aseer region – has announced today a strategic partnership with the Future Investment Initiative (FII) Institute, a global nonprofit foundation with an investment arm.

Established in 2021 and chaired by HRH Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Crown Prince and Prime Minister of Saudi Arabia, Soudah Development plays a central role in realizing Saudi Vision 2030 goals by positioning the Aseer region as a model of sustainable, culturally-rooted tourism.

The partnership comes ahead of FII9, the Institute’s flagship global investment conference, which will convene heads of state, business leaders, investors, and innovators in Riyadh from October 27–30, 2025, under the theme “The Key to Prosperity: Unlocking New Frontiers of Growth”.

Commenting on the partnership, Eng. Saleh Aloraini, CEO of Soudah Development, said: “Saudi Arabia is accelerating the realization of Vision 2030, and Soudah Development is proud to be contributing through Soudah Peaks, the Kingdom’s first luxury mountain destination. As a strategic partner of FII Institute, we are showcasing how this flagship project is driving the development of the Aseer region, attracting investment, and advancing the Kingdom’s economic diversification agenda.”

Richard Attias, Chairman of the Executive Committee and Acting CEO of FII Institute, added: “Tourism is a powerful engine for economic growth and cultural exchange, but its future depends on moving beyond mass models toward regenerative approaches that restore ecosystems, empower communities, and preserve authenticity. Soudah Development reflects this vision, and together we will demonstrate how tourism can be both a driver of prosperity and a force for long-term resilience.”

Through this collaboration, Soudah Development and FII Institute will work year-round in joint thought leadership initiatives and global platforms dedicated to advancing innovation for the benefit of humanity. The partnership will generate actionable insights and promote solutions that support sustainable growth and inclusive progress.