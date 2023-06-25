Abu Dhabi: Sorbonne University Abu Dhabi proudly announces the official launch of its Research Institute, a pioneering initiative aimed at formalising and structuring research activities while fostering collaboration and attracting international researchers. The inauguration ceremony took place in the presence of esteemed dignitaries including Prof Guillaume Fiquet, Vice-President Sorbonne University in charge of International Engagement and Economic Partnerships, Prof Silvia Serrano, Vice-Chancellor Sorbonne University Abu Dhabi, and Mr Christopher Cripps, Senior Advisor for Global Engagement and Diplomatic Affairs, President’s Office Sorbonne University.

The Research Institute at Sorbonne University Abu Dhabi has been established with a clear vision to advance academic excellence, strengthen research capabilities, and contribute to the development of the United Arab Emirates. By consolidating research efforts, the institute aims to enhance collaboration, encourage interdisciplinary studies, and attract top-notch international researchers, faculty, and students.

Research activities at Sorbonne University Abu Dhabi will be conducted through the Research Institute, which is tightly integrated with Sorbonne University Paris Research Institutes. Leveraging the areas of excellence of Sorbonne University in Paris and the expertise of the research professors based in Abu Dhabi, the institute will address subjects of great significance to the local and regional context.

Sorbonne University Abu Dhabi's Research Institute consists of four Research Centres: Artificial Intelligence, Gulf Studies, Heritage Studies, and Environmental Studies. Each Centre has a range of research activities that aim to develop and explore topics related to their respective areas.

Prof Silvia Serrano, Vice-Chancellor Sorbonne University Abu Dhabi commented on the launch event saying: "The launch of the Research Institute at Sorbonne University Abu Dhabi marks a significant milestone in enhancing research projects in line with the UAE vision. We are confident that this initiative will stimulate collaborative research endeavours, attract brilliant minds, and propel the development of research in the region".

By establishing the Research Institute, Sorbonne University Abu Dhabi demonstrates its dedication to fostering a vibrant research ecosystem that drives innovation and knowledge creation. This institute will serve as a hub for collaboration, enabling researchers, both locally and globally, to work together and make significant contributions to academic and societal progress.

-Ends-

About Sorbonne University Abu Dhabi

Sorbonne University was established in May 2006, under the patronage of HH Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed al Nahyan, President of the United Arab Emirates, and under license from the Abu Dhabi Department of Education and Knowledge (ADEK).

Sorbonne University Abu Dhabi is an Emirati university that benefits from 760 years of academic experience of the prestigious Sorbonne University in Paris. The university boasts a 93,000 square meters state-of-the-art campus located in Al Reem Island.

Sorbonne University Abu Dhabi follows the French Education System and Sorbonne University and University of Paris award its degrees, while all degrees are also accredited by the UAE’s Commission for Academic Accreditation.

Over 2000 students of more than 90 different nationalities have graduated from Sorbonne University Abu Dhabi to date.

For more information about Sorbonne University Abu Dhabi:

Visit Sorbonne Abu Dhabi’s website: http://www.sorbonne.ae

For any queries or requests, please do not hesitate to contact:

Tulip Al Harfoush

Sorbonne University Abu Dhabi

Email: tulip.alharfoush@sorbonne.ae