The MoU, signed at World Utility Congress at ADNEC, expands the partnership through joint research, internships, seminars and knowledge-sharing initiatives

United Arab Emirates- Abu Dhabi – Sorbonne University Abu Dhabi (SUAD) and Électricité de France (EDF), one of the world’s largest electricity producers and Europe’s leading renewable energy provider, have entered into a strategic partnership to advance sustainability-focused education, and nurture the next generation of industry-ready talent, in support of the UAE’s efforts to diversify its energy mix through increased adoption of clean energy.

The Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed on 28 May at the World Utility Congress, in a ceremony held at the EDF booth at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre (ADNEC). The signing took place in the presence of Professor Nathalie Martial-Braz, Chancellor of Sorbonne University Abu Dhabi, and Dr Majed Al Khemeiri, Deputy Vice-Chancellor for Administrative and Financial Affairs.

EDF leadership team in attendance included Béatrice Buffon, EDF Group Senior Executive Vice-President and Chairwoman & CEO of EDF power solutions and Luc Koechlin, CEO Middle East of EDF Group.

The MoU builds on a longstanding relationship between SUAD and EDF and outlines a framework for collaboration across key areas. These include joint research aligned with national sustainability priorities, expert-led collaborative seminars, guest lectures by EDF professionals, project-based learning, and pathways to internships and future employment. Students will also benefit from immersive educational experiences such as site visits to EDF’s major energy projects and facilities, gaining valuable exposure to global best practices in utility innovation and clean energy development.

Professor Nathalie Martial-Braz, Chancellor of SUAD, commented on the partnership: “We are proud to partner with EDF in a collaboration that empowers our students to make a real-world impact, particularly in the critical field of renewable energy. Strong partnerships between academia and industry are essential to driving meaningful change within our communities. This partnership bridges classroom learning with practical experience, advancing national sustainability goals and preparing our students to lead in building a greener future for the UAE and beyond.”

“This collaboration embodies our longstanding commitment to sustainability-driven partnerships. By working hand in hand with EDF, we are creating opportunities for joint research and meaningful knowledge exchange between our students and industry professionals, preparing our graduates to lead innovative solutions and support the UAE’s strategic energy diversification goals,” said Dr Majed Al Khemeiri, Deputy Vice Chancellor for Administrative and Financial Affairs at Sorbonne University Abu Dhabi.

Luc Koechlin, CEO Middle East, EDF Group and EDF power solutions said: “The partnership with Sorbonne University Abu Dhabi is a concrete step in EDF’s commitment to developing future-ready talent. By sharing our expertise and supporting academic collaboration, we are helping to equip the next generation with the critical skills needed to accelerate the energy transition and address the complex challenges of tomorrow’s world.”

The agreement comes at a pivotal time, as the UAE works towards increasing the share of clean energy in its total energy mix to 30% by 2030. Academic-industry collaborations remain a cornerstone of efforts to ensure that education, research, and workforce development advance in step with the nation’s energy and climate ambitions.

About Sorbonne University Abu Dhabi (SUAD)

Sorbonne University Abu Dhabi was established in May 2006 under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed al Nahyan, and is licensed by the Abu Dhabi Department of Education and Knowledge (ADEK). The French Emirati university draws on 760 years of academic excellence from the prestigious Sorbonne University in Paris. Featuring a state-of-the-art campus that spans 93,000 square meters and located on Al Reem Island, the university provides an inspiring and enriching environment for both students and faculty.

Sorbonne University Abu Dhabi adheres to the French education system, with degrees awarded by Sorbonne Université and Université Paris Cité. SUAD programmes are evaluated by the Higher Council for the Evaluation of Research and Higher Education (HCERES) and accredited by the Ministère de l’Enseignement Supérieur, de la Recherche et de l’Innovation (MESR) in France. Furthermore, all programmes are accredited by the Commission for Academic Accreditation (CAA). To date, more than 2800 students from more than 90 different nationalities have graduated from Sorbonne University Abu Dhabi.

Sorbonne Université is ranked among the top 50 universities in the world, holding 41st position in the Shanghai ranking, 4th position for mathematics and 17th for physics in the same ranking. Its law programs are ranked 19th by the Young University ranking. The School of Arts and Humanities at Sorbonne University Abu Dhabi is recognized as the 1st Humanities Education University by the Forbes Middle East Higher Education Awards 2019.

About EDF Group

The EDF Group is a key player in the energy transition, as an integrated energy operator engaged in all aspects of the energy business: power generation, distribution, trading, energy sales and energy services. The Group is a world leader in low-carbon energy, with a low carbon output of 5204TWh, a diverse generation mix based mainly on nuclear and renewable energy (including hydropower). It is also investing in new technologies to support the energy transition. EDF’s raison d’être is to build a net zero energy future with electricity and innovative solutions and services, to help save the planet and drive well-being and economic development. The Group supplies energy and services to approximately 40.9 million customers and generated consolidated sales of €118.7 billion in 2024.