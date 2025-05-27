The partnership aims to equip the new generation of healthcare professionals with industry knowledge through training programs, knowledge exchange, and advisory services

The collaboration aims to enhance healthcare education, professional training, and research capabilities, preparing the next generation of healthcare leaders

Abu Dhabi, UAE: Sorbonne University Abu Dhabi (SUAD), the French Emirati university recognized as one of the premier institutions for higher education in the Middle East, and Burjeel Holdings, a leading provider of super-specialty healthcare services in the MENA region, have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to drive innovation and progress in medical education, research, and professional training. This partnership is designed to create significant advancements in the healthcare sector by offering a range of initiatives that bridge academia and clinical practice through joint research, training programs, and shared educational resources.

The MoU was formally signed on May 23rd by Professor Nathalie Martial-Braz, Chancellor of Sorbonne University Abu Dhabi, and Mr. John Sunil, Group CEO of Burjeel Holdings, in the presence of senior representatives from both parties, at Burjeel Headquarters.

Through this collaboration, both institutions are committed to fostering academic excellence and enhancing professional development. The partnership will provide students with industry-relevant knowledge through specialized training programs, hands-on knowledge exchange, and advisory services. On the research front, both institutions will collaborate on pioneering studies and host workshops on research methodology, facilitated by Burjeel’s experts, to deepen students' research skills and scientific inquiry.

“At Sorbonne University Abu Dhabi, we are committed to developing future healthcare leaders through strong academic training, research, and industry collaboration. We are pleased to partner with Burjeel Holdings to bring real-world clinical insights into our learning environment and to advance joint research that supports the UAE’s advancing healthcare sector. Together, we’re preparing professionals equipped not only with advanced skills, but also with the mindset to think critically and respond to the evolving challenges of global healthcare.” said Professor Nathalie Martial-Braz, Chancellor of Sorbonne University Abu Dhabi.

In addition to advancing knowledge exchange and offering shared access to world-class resources, the collaboration also includes student placements. It also covers the organization of educational events, conferences, and awareness programs to promote continuous learning and professional growth in the healthcare field.

“Our partnership with Sorbonne University highlights our commitment to advancing medical education and research. Insights from our global experts will help growing healthcare professionals understand the nuances of the healthcare industry and equip them with the skills required to excel in the field,” said Dr. Tahani Al-Qadiri, Group Director – Emiratization and Academics at Burjeel Holdings.

This collaboration marks an exciting new chapter for Sorbonne University Abu Dhabi and Burjeel Holdings, as both institutions work together to shape the future of healthcare through academic excellence, advanced training, and innovative research.

(ENDS)

About Sorbonne University Abu Dhabi (SUAD)

Sorbonne University Abu Dhabi was established in May 2006 under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed al Nahyan, and is licensed by the Abu Dhabi Department of Education and Knowledge (ADEK). The French Emirati university draws on 760 years of academic excellence from the prestigious Sorbonne University in Paris. Featuring a state-of-the-art campus that spans 93,000 square metres and located on Al Reem Island, the university provides an inspiring and enriching environment for both students and faculty.

Sorbonne University Abu Dhabi adheres to the French education system, with degrees awarded by Sorbonne Université and Université Paris Cité. SUAD programmes are evaluated by the Higher Council for the Evaluation of Research and Higher Education (HCERES) and accredited by the Ministère de l’Enseignement Supérieur, de la Recherche et de l’Innovation (MESR) in France. Furthermore, all programmes are accredited by the Commission for Academic Accreditation (CAA). To date, more than 2800 students from more than 90 different nationalities have graduated from Sorbonne University Abu Dhabi.

Sorbonne Université is ranked among the top 50 universities in the world, holding 41st position in the Shanghai ranking, 4th position for mathematics and 17th for physics in the same ranking. Its law programmes are ranked 19th by the Young University ranking. The School of Arts and Humanities at Sorbonne University Abu Dhabi is recognized as the 1st Humanities Education University by the Forbes Middle East Higher Education Awards 2019.

For more information about Sorbonne University Abu Dhabi: http://www.sorbonne.ae

About Burjeel Holdings

Founded in 2007, Burjeel Holdings is a leading super-specialty healthcare services provider in the UAE and Oman, and it operates a growing specialized healthcare segment in Saudi Arabia. The Group operates an integrated and multi-brand healthcare ecosystem across primary, secondary, tertiary, and quaternary medical care, ensuring complex care delivery to patients across all socioeconomic groups. Its network comprises 110 assets across the UAE, Oman, and Saudi Arabia, including 20 hospitals, 36 medical centers, 29 physiotherapy and wellness centers, 15 pharmacies, and other allied services. Burjeel Holdings’ brands include Burjeel, Medeor, LLH, Lifecare, PhysioTherabia and Tajmeel.