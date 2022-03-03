Date: Dubai, UAE and Mumbai, India: Sony Sports Network is all set to broadcast live the UAE Friendship Cup 2022, that features cricket legends including former Indian Cricket Captain Mohammad Azharuddin, Bollywood star Suniel Shetty, former Pakistani cricket sensation Imran Nazir and Sri Lankan star cricketer Ajantha Mendis reignite their rivalries once again.

They will lead four star-studded teams that will fight for the first UAE Friendship Cup that will take place at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium from March 5-7, 2022.

The tournament that comprises seven T10 matches, will bring both cricket and Bollywood fans together as top Bollywood stars go head-to-head with cricket legends at Sharjah Cricket Stadium. All the matches will be broadcast LIVE on SONY SIX & SONY SIX HD channels

The UAE Friendship Cup will see cricket legends and Bollywood celebrities divided into four teams – India Legends, Bollywood Kings, Pakistan Legends, and World Legends 11. This unique integration of cricket and Bollywood in the shortest format of cricket will engage viewers as they look forward to watching their favourite stars on the pitch once again.

Aslam Gurukkal, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Arba Sports Services, organiser of the UAE Friendship Cup, said, “The deal with Sony Sports Network will help us to take the UAE Friendship Cup to every nook and corner of Asia and beyond and help establish the tournament at a global level.

“Backed by Bollywood glamour, the UAE Friendship Cup promises to be the next big thing in global cricket. The cricket fans will see the legends who popularized the game of cricket across the world – once again take the centre stage. We are happy to bring back the glorious memories of yesteryears to the new generation cricket lovers.”

Among the four teams, Bollywood Kings will be led by actor Suniel Shetty and will feature Sohail Khan, Aftab Shivdasani, Saqib Saleem, Shabbir Ahluwalia, Jay Bhanushali and Salil Ankola.

India Legends will be led by Mohammad Azharuddin which will feature Ajay Jadeja, Irfan Pathan, Mohammad Kaif and Venkatesh Prasad among others.

Pakistan Legends will have Imran Nazir, Salman Butt, Mohammad Yousuf, and Yasir Hameed among others and World Legends will have cricket greats like Ajantha Mendis, Brendan Taylor, Abdul Razzak, and more.

Organised by Arba Sports Services, the UAE Friendship Cup is supported by Dubai Police. The tournament will be telecast live on Sony6 Television channel.

Sanctioned by Emirates Cricket Board (ECB), the three-day tournament will be a fun-filled affair where businesses, cricket and Bollywood glamour mix to create a region-wide excitement among the cricket lovers and Bollywood movie lovers through a competitive tournament where four teams will play to win the UAE Friendship Cup.

The cricket tournament offers a golden opportunity to some talented and terrific cricket players to expose their abilities to the world. UAE Friendship Cup is intended to conduct with an aim to enrich many young cricket players, support cricket players, and provide seamless entertainment to cricket fans. The four teams playing in this tournament are former Test cricketers from India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh.

UAE Friendship Cup Schedule

Watch the LIVE coverage of the UAE Friendship Cup 2022 on SONY SIX & SONY SIX HD (English) channels starting from March 5, 2022.

Date Time (IST) LIVE Telecast on SONY SIX & SONY SIX HD 05/03/2022 6:30 PM India Legends vs World Legends 11 05/03/2022 8:15 PM Bollywood Kings vs Pakistan Legends 06/03/2022 6:30 PM India Legends vs Bollywood Kings 06/03/2022 8:15 PM World Legends 11 vs Pakistan Legends 06/03/2022 10:10 PM Bollywood Kings vs World Legends 11 07/03/2022 6:30 PM India Legends vs Pakistan Legends 07/03/2022 8:15 PM Final

