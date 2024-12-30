Cairo: In a groundbreaking achievement, Somabay Golf Course, By Gary Player, has been awarded the prestigious GEO International Sustainability Certificate, by the GEO Foundation. Somabay Golf Course is the first in Egypt and one of only four in Africa, to gain the GEO Certified® status. This recognition reflects Somabay’s steadfast commitment to sustainability and solidifies its position as one of the premier sports destinations in the region, adding yet another accomplishment to its remarkable journey.

The GEO Certificate®, a prestigious global accolade for Golf facilities, recognizes adherence to environmental responsibility, community values, and nature enrichment. This certification emphasizes biodiversity, resource conservation, community engagement through awareness, and proactive climate actions. Somabay Golf exemplifies these standards through its sustainability efforts, including reliance on solar energy for desalination and wastewater treatment, adoption of modern irrigation techniques, and the use of water-efficient grass like Seashore Paspalum. These initiatives not only align with the certificate’s criteria but also underscore Somabay’s commitment to sustainable excellence.

In this regard, Ibrahim El Missiri, Group CEO of Somabay, expressed his pride in this achievement, saying: "The awarding of the GEO Certificate to Somabay Golf Course is a globally recognized mark and a testament to our excellence and commitment to sustainability and social values across our destination. We believe this recognition solidifies Somabay’s position as a leading sports destination in Egypt and Africa, reflecting our continuous efforts to keep our golf course at the forefront of the industry. We take great pride in being the first in Egypt and among the few in Africa to achieve this distinction. This accomplishment underscores our dedication to operational excellence and environmental stewardship, reinforcing our commitment to maintaining the highest standards of sustainable practices.”

Mohammed Attallah, Golf Development Director at Somabay Golf, added: "We are proud to be pioneers in sustainable golf in Egypt and Africa, as recognized by global organizations like the GEO Foundation. This prestigious award underscores our deep commitment to international sustainability standards. Our course provides the perfect environment for everyone to enjoy golf while maintaining the highest sustainability standards, driven by our environmental responsibility. This certified acknowledgement highlights our team’s hard work and dedication and further motivates us to continue leading sustainable initiatives and strive for even greater achievements in the future."

Jonathan Smith, Executive Director of GEO Foundation, stated: "Golf courses play a unique role in enhancing nature restoration, improving resource efficiency, reducing carbon emissions, and creating social value, which Somabay has achieved admirably, earning it the first GEO Certification in Egypt. Integrating these principles into course management strategies is a key part of our mission, and we are proud to see an Egyptian company setting an exemplary standard in the industry, contributing to Egypt’s role as a leader in sustainable golf."

Somabay Golf Course is one of the region’s standout courses, featuring 18 meticulously designed holes by the world-renowned architect Gary Player. The design provides a unique experience for players of all levels. It also includes the illuminated "Par 3 Challenge Course," allowing play at any time of day. Additionally, the Somabay Golf Academy offers a comprehensive range of advanced facilities, including a 5000 square meters short game dedicated Short Game Practices area called the “Scoring Arena”, designed by the renowned architects, James Edwards - EDI Design and Tim Lobb - Lobb and Partners that allow players to practice every shot imaginable to improve their skill levels.

On a broader scale, Somabay Resort supports the local community through environmental awareness programs and manages waste efficiently with initiatives like reducing plastic usage. Additionally, it contributes to preserving biodiversity, including protecting coral reefs and endangered species such as turtles and birds of prey. These efforts highlight its leadership in sustainability while delivering a world-class golf experience.

About Somabay:

Somabay is a prime touristic destination in Egypt, idyllically situated on the Red Sea’s coast (just a 40-minutes drive from Hurghada International Airport and only a 4-hour flight from Central Europe).

Nestled on 10 million square meters of landmass, the self-contained community of Somabay is surrounded by sea on three sides. Home to 5 luxury resort hotels and a signature portfolio of residential properties, Somabay’s one-of-a-kind settings with its full complement of premium amenities are the stage for incomparable experiences alongside friends and family.

Somabay is celebrated for its stunning sandy beaches, stretching 11 kilometers along the pristine Red Sea shoreline.

Somabay offers world-class golf courses designed by Gary Player, in addition to the Marina panoramic views that seamlessly blend the sea, the majestic mountains, and the serene surrounding desert into a picturesque masterpiece.