Dubai, UAE: SolitAir, the UAE’s dedicated B2B, airport-to-airport cargo airline operating express daily scheduled and charter services and offering bespoke solutions between Dubai and key trade routes across the Global South, has signed an agreement with World Star Aviation (WSA) for the acquisition of two Boeing 737-800 freighter aircraft.

The first of these aircraft was delivered earlier this month and the second will join the fleet in October. The addition of both these aircraft will significantly boost the cargo airline’s fleet and operational capabilities.

“Partnering with World Star Aviation marks an important milestone in SolitAir’s growth journey,” said Hamdi Osman, Founder & CEO of SolitAir. “These additional aircraft will significantly strengthen our operational capacity and enable us to expand our reach across critical trade routes. As we scale, our focus remains firmly on providing fast, efficient and reliable cargo solutions that meet the evolving needs of the Global South and beyond.”

Yoram Allalouf, a Partner at World Star Aviation, said: “We are proud to support Solitair in this exciting growth phase. This agreement underscores the confidence placed in SolitAir’s vision and we at WSA are thrilled to continue to develop this partnership.”

By the end of October, SolitAir’s operational fleet will include seven Boeing 737-800 BCF freighters which operate out of the air cargo carrier’s 220,000-square-foot cutting-edge logistics facility at DWC.

SolitAir aims to have a fleet of 20 aircraft by 2027, facilitating its goal of connecting over 50 cities within a six-hour flight radius from Dubai.

The airline’s versatile fleet is optimised for reliability, efficiency and the safe transport of specialised cargo, including temperature-sensitive pharmaceuticals, e-commerce shipments and hazardous materials.

About SolitAir

Dubai World Central (DWC)-headquartered SolitAir is the UAE's only dedicated cargo airline operating express daily scheduled services between Dubai and high-yield key trade routes across the Global South, catering to the bespoke transportation needs of freight forwarders, integrator airlines, SMEs, and e-commerce businesses. Thanks to its agile, customer-centric, and technologically advanced B2B, middle mile business model, SolitAir ensures the swift, efficient, and reliable airport-to-airport movement of goods and products. As a complementary partner to the global supply chain ecosystem, SolitAir bridges critical connections and delivers tailored speed-to-market solutions.

SolitAir operates a growing fleet of modern narrow-bodied Boeing 737-800 aircraft connecting Dubai World Central (Al Maktoum International Airport) to high yield Global South markets across the Middle East, Africa, the Indian Sub-Continent, China and Central Asia while adhering to stringent global, regional and local regulations.

With a commitment to reliability, speed, flexibility and efficiency, SolitAir ensures seamless deliveries of Dangerous Goods, Pharmaceuticals, Perishables (including Meat, chicken and fish, and Frozen Goods), Valuable Goods, Vulnerable Goods, Oversized Freight and e-commerce.

SolitAir was founded by Hamdi Osman in 2024 who currently serves as CEO. Hamdi is the former Senior Vice President of FedEX Express Europe, Middle East, Indian Subcontinent and Africa.

