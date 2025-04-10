Dubai, UAE: Dubai World Central-headquartered middle-mile air cargo operator SolitAir has officially received its Air Operator Certificate (AOC) from the General Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA).

The certification process, governed by UAE Civil Aviation Regulations (CAR) Part V, Chapter 4, required SolitAir to meet stringent operational, safety and financial capability standards. The approval underscores SolitAir’s commitment to maintaining the highest levels of air safety and regulatory compliance, reinforcing its position as a trusted partner in the region’s logistics and supply chain sector.

“Receiving the AOC from the UAE’s competent authority is a testament to our operational excellence and readiness to drive innovation in air cargo transportation,” said Hamdi A. Osman, Founder & CEO of SolitAir. “Our focus is on delivering agile, express, reliable and sustainable solutions to bridge the high growth, developing markets of the Global South with Dubai, one of the world’s most sophisticated and hyperconnected trade hubs.”

SolitAir also announced the addition of a fourth aircraft to its growing fleet. The cargo airline now operates three Boeing 737-800 BCF freighters – one of which is under a dry lease agreement and one 737-400 BCF. This fleet expansion supports SolitAir’s ongoing growth from its state-of-the-art, 220,000-square-foot logistics facility at DWC.

Four more aircraft will join its fleet by the end of 2025, with the aim of expanding to 20 aircraft by 2027. The company is also laying the groundwork for integrating electric aircraft into its network by the end of the decade, in line with its sustainability vision.

SolitAir’s versatile fleet is optimised for reliability, efficiency and the safe transport of specialised cargo categories, including temperature-sensitive pharmaceuticals, e-commerce shipments and hazardous materials, ensuring cargo reaches its destination securely and on time.

Osman added: “SolitAir is instrumental in advancing Dubai’s vision to expand its industrial footprint and solidify its position as a global leader in air cargo transportation. With our cargo operations soon linking Dubai to 50 key markets across Africa, South Asia, Central Asia and the Middle East, we are poised to drive trade efficiency and foster economic growth throughout the Global South.”

About SolitAir

Dubai World Central (DWC)-headquartered SolitAir is the UAE's only dedicated cargo airline operating express daily scheduled services between Dubai and high-yield key trade routes across the Global South, catering to the bespoke transportation needs of freight forwarders, integrator airlines, SMEs, and e-commerce businesses. Thanks to its agile, customer-centric, and technologically advanced B2B, middle mile business model, SolitAir ensures the swift, efficient, and reliable airport-to-airport movement of goods and products. As a complementary partner to the global supply chain ecosystem, SolitAir bridges critical connections and delivers tailored speed-to-market solutions.

SolitAir operates a growing fleet of modern narrow-bodied Boeing 737-800 aircraft connecting Dubai World Central (Al Maktoum International Airport) to high yield Global South markets across the Middle East, Africa, the Sub-Continent and Central Asia while adhering to stringent global, regional and local regulations.

With a commitment to reliability, speed, flexibility and efficiency, SolitAir ensures seamless deliveries of Dangerous Goods, Pharmaceuticals, Perishables (including Meat, chicken and fish, and Frozen Goods), Valuable Goods, Vulnerable Goods, Oversized Freight and e-commerce.

SolitAir was founded by Hamdi Osman in 2024 who currently serves as CEO. Hamdi is the former Senior Vice President of FedEX Express Europe, Middle East, Indian Subcontinent and Africa.

For further information, please contact:

Nabil Moufarrej

Chief Marketing Officer, SolitAir

nmoufarrej@solitairholding.com

Lejo Johnny

Leidar MENA

Email: lejo.johnny@leidar.com