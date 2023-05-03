DUBAI, United Arab Emirates: SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI), a leading provider of simple, powerful, and secure IT management software built to enable customers to accelerate their digital transformation, today announced the appointment of Silicon21 as a regional value-added distributor (VAD) for Egypt, Libya, and Sudan.

The partnership between Silicon21 and SolarWinds will support the comprehensive SolarWinds® observability solutions; provide high-quality value services to recruit, enable, and train new channel partners; and extend the SolarWinds partner ecosystem landscape in Egypt, Libya, and Sudan to market and sell the SolarWinds portfolio.

“As we drive to bring functionally scalable observability solutions to market in 2023, we’re excited to collaborate with Silicon21,” said Laurent Delattre, vice president of sales, EMEA, at SolarWinds. “This collaboration will enable us to leverage their strong footprint across Egypt, Libya, and Sudan and connect us to new partners and customers. We believe the combined strength of our product portfolio and Silicon21’s local presence and industry expertise will help us introduce our observability solutions and drive IT value across their respective markets.”

“In line with Silicon21’s vision to provide our esteemed partners with diversified portfolio offerings, it gives us great pleasure to be the authorized distributor for SolarWinds in our covered territories in Egypt, Libya, and Sudan,” said Hisham Samir, enterprise BU director at Silicon21. “The SolarWinds portfolio will be a key player for Silicon21 in providing full monitoring and observability solutions in the market. I’d personally like to thank the SolarWinds EMEA channel and sales teams for their trust in appointing Silicon21 as their new authorized distributor, and I look forward to a fruitful and long-standing partnership full of achievements.”

To help kick-start this new partnership, Silicon21 is hosting a launch event for partners to learn more about the SolarWinds offerings and enable them to sell SolarWinds solutions from May 22 – 23 in Cairo, Egypt.

About Silicon21

Silicon21 is an Egyptian shareholding company established in 1996 by Dr. Hazem El-Sharabasy as a regional value-added distributor for IT solutions. As of 2023, Silicon21 is the authorized distributor for more than 25 leading technology providers of network infrastructure and management, collaboration, network security, cybersecurity, and data centers. Over the past 26 years, Silicon21 has received over 80 recognition awards across the EMEA region for their outstanding performance with channel partners.

About SolarWinds

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) is a leading provider of simple, powerful, secure observability and IT management software built to enable customers to accelerate their digital transformation. Our solutions provide organizations worldwide—regardless of type, size, or complexity—with a comprehensive and unified view of today’s modern, distributed, and hybrid network environments. We continuously engage with IT service and operations professionals, DevOps and SecOps professionals, and database administrators (DBAs) to understand the challenges they face in maintaining high-performing and highly available hybrid IT infrastructures, applications, and environments. The insights we gain from them, in places like our THWACK® community, allow us to address customers’ needs now and in the future. Our focus on the user and our commitment to excellence in end-to-end hybrid IT management have established SolarWinds as a worldwide leader in solutions for observability, IT service management, application performance, and database management. Learn more today at www.solarwinds.com.

