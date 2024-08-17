Suhar – Under the patronage of Sheikh Haitham Al-Shehi, Deputy Wali of Liwa, SOHAR Port and Freezone proudly celebrated the remarkable achievements of over 400 students from Suhar and Liwa during a certification ceremony, marking the successful conclusion of the 2024 Maseer program. This transformative three-week initiative is dedicated to equipping Oman's youth with essential skills in advanced technologies while fostering awareness of diverse educational and career pathways.

The Maseer program, a collaborative effort between SOHAR and Kidsity, provided specialized training in key areas such as cybersecurity, artificial intelligence (AI), cloud data, smart city development, web development, Arduino programming, 3D CAD, photography and photo editing, and renewable energy solutions. By emphasizing hands-on learning and real-world applications, Maseer empowered students with the knowledge necessary to seize emerging digital opportunities.

Throughout the program, participants engaged in a variety of workshops led by experts gaining invaluable insights into the practical applications of emerging technologies. The closing ceremony served as a fitting tribute to the hard work and dedication of the students, showcasing their newfound skills and innovative projects.

Aisha Al Muqbali, a participant in the Maseer program expressed her enthusiasm for the experience, stating, “The Maseer program was an incredible opportunity to learn new skills that will benefit me in the future. I especially enjoyed the 3D design workshops where we used Tinkercad to create models and then brought them to life by operating 3D printers. The trainer’s teaching style made it easy to pick up these new technologies, and my skills in 3D design improved tremendously through this program. Everything was well-organized and fun, but I would have loved even more time to delve deeper into this fascinating field.

Another participant, Mohammed Al Bahri, shared, “I joined the program to improve my English skills, and it turned out to be an incredible experience. The practical workshops were not only engaging but also fun, especially the competitions that made learning exciting. I now feel much more confident speaking English. I would definitely recommend this program to my friends because it’s enjoyable and offers valuable skills that will help us in the future.”

The Maseer program exemplifies SOHAR Port and Freezone's broader commitment to nurturing local talent and empowering Oman’s youth as pivotal contributors to the nation’s growth and prosperity. By focusing on skill development and providing access to world-class training, this initiative equips participants with vital skills and knowledge that lay a strong foundation for their future careers. In doing so, Maseer supports Oman’s goals for economic diversification and sustainable development, ensuring that the next generation is well-prepared to navigate the challenges.

