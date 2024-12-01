Muscat: Sohar International , Oman’s best bank, has recently signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Al Noor Association for the Blind in Sohar to sponsor specialized training programs aimed at enhancing the soft skills of 50 visually impaired individuals. The MoU was signed by Mr. Mazin Mahmood Al Raisi, Chief Marketing Officer at Sohar International, and Mr. Mahmood Amor Al Alawi, Financial and Administrative Affairs Manager representing Al Noor Association for the Blind in Sohar. This initiative underscores Sohar International’s steadfast commitment to impactful Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) endeavors that drive meaningful change. By prioritizing social inclusion and community empowerment, the bank continues to champion initiatives that deliver sustainable, long-term benefits and contribute to the well-being of society.

Commenting on the bank’s involvement in the program, Mr. Mazin Mahmood Al Raisi said, “At Sohar International, we are committed to fostering initiatives that empower individuals and drive inclusivity across all sectors of society. Our partnership with Al Noor Association for the Blind reflects our strategic focus on impactful CSR endeavors that break down barriers and enable individuals to realize their full potential. This program not only enhances participants' personal growth but also prepares them to enter the workforce, equipping them with essential skills to navigate the professional world with confidence. By bridging challenges and opportunities, this initiative aligns with our mission to create lasting value and advance Oman’s national priorities of accessibility and integration. Through such comprehensive support, we are fostering a resilient and dynamic workforce ready to contribute meaningfully to society.”

Every aspect of the program has been thoughtfully curated to cater to the unique needs of visually impaired individuals and is designed to nurture self-esteem, adaptability, and a sense of empowerment. The targeted training program will last for 5 days and address key areas vital for building confidence, decision-making, and social aptitude. The first module, focusing on self-confidence and self-appreciation, aims to instill a strong sense of self-worth and resilience, empowering participants to realize their potential. This foundation is further strengthened through the second module on decision-making and problem-solving, equipping individuals with the critical thinking ability needed to navigate diverse challenges. The final module on social intelligence and communication emphasizes the development of interpersonal competencies, enabling participants to engage more effectively in both personal and professional interactions. Together, the modules form a holistic framework that paves the way for greater independence and integration into society.

Commenting on the partnership, Mr. Mohammed Ismail Al Balushi, Chairman of Al Noor Association for the Blind in Sohar, said: “This collaboration with Sohar International is a significant step forward in our mission to empower visually impaired individuals and equip them with the skills needed to thrive in society. The bank’s support reflects a deep understanding of the importance of inclusivity and the need for collective efforts to create opportunities for all members of the community. This is not the first time Sohar International has supported Al Noor Association for the Blind; the bank has consistently extended its support over several years, demonstrating its steadfast commitment to our cause. We are confident that this initiative will have a lasting positive impact, helping participants unlock their potential and contribute meaningfully to Oman's future.”

Sohar International's commitment to CSR campaigns is evident in its diverse portfolio of initiatives aimed at improving the well-being of vulnerable segments of society. From supporting education and healthcare to fostering socio-economic advancement, the bank continues to prioritize programs that have a lasting impact. By driving meaningful change, Sohar International stands as a beacon of inspiration, encouraging others to champion similarly transformative endeavors.

