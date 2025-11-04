Muscat: Reaffirming its commitment to national talent development, Sohar International has announced the launch of the registration phase for its ‘Tomohi’ program — a one-year internship program aimed at empowering the next generation of Omani banking leaders. Registration is open from 2 November to 16 November, and for the first time, applications will be submitted through the Ministry of Labour’s ‘Tawteen’ platform, ensuring wider accessibility and stronger alignment with national employment and human capital development objectives.

Commenting on the impact of such programs, Abdulwahid Mohamed Al Murshidi, Chief Executive Officer of Sohar International, said, “Over the years, 'Tomohi' Program has evolved into one of the most impactful platforms for nurturing young Omani talent. Beyond equipping graduates with essential professional and technical skills, it plays a pivotal role in supporting Oman Vision 2040 by developing a workforce that is confident, competent, and future-ready. We continue to invest in such initiatives because we believe that the country’s greatest asset lies in its youth— their drive, creativity, and capacity to shape a resilient, knowledge-based economy. Programs like Tomohi are vital to translating national aspirations into tangible progress and empowering graduates to step forward as contributors to Oman’s ongoing transformation.”

Aligned with the program’s vision to attract and nurture promising national talent, applications are now open for Omani graduates from the 2024 and 2025 cohorts holding a bachelor’s degree in Accounting, Auditing, Finance, Economics, Marketing, Human Resources, Management and Business Administration, Information Systems, Information Technology, Supply Chain Management or other related fields. Applicants must have a minimum cumulative GPA of 2.8 or its equivalent, ensuring the selection of outstanding young talents ready to embark on a rewarding professional journey within a dynamic and inspiring work environment.

Mahira Al Raisi, Chief People Officer at Sohar international, added: "The remarkable success and enthusiastic participation witnessed in the previous editions of the ‘Tomohi’ program serve as a strong motivation to continue advancing its journey. We are deeply inspired by the passion, curiosity, and determination of young Omani talent who are eager to learn and driven to shape their own future and that of the Sultanate of Oman. At Sohar International, we firmly believe that investing in national talent is a strategic investment in the country’s future. We remain dedicated to providing them with the right tools, exposure, and experiences to build a robust human capital base that contributes meaningfully to national progress and strengthens the competitiveness of the Sultanate’s talent landscape."

Designed as a year-long, immersive internship, 'Tomohi' Program bridges the gap between academic learning and real-world application. Through structured rotations within the Bank, participants gain invaluable and hands-on exposure to the day-to-day workings of a modern financial institution. The program’s comprehensive training framework enables graduates to develop confidence, strengthen employability, and refine both their technical and interpersonal skills. By the end of the program, participants emerge with a well-rounded understanding of the banking ecosystem, positioning them to contribute meaningfully to Oman’s evolving financial landscape.

Launched in 2018, the Tomohi Program remains one of Sohar International’s most prominent talent development initiatives. Now inducting its fourth batch, the program has successfully trained and mentored over 60 graduates, reaffirming the bank’s long-term commitment to investing in local capabilities and preparing youth for leadership roles in the financial sector. As with previous editions, once the registration phase concludes, all applications will undergo a comprehensive vetting process, followed by interviews to identify and select 20 high-potential candidates who will form part of this year’s cohort.

With each edition of 'Tomohi', Sohar International reinforces its broader agenda of advancing national prosperity through human capital development. The program not only helps shape Oman’s banking talent pipeline but also supports the Sultanate’s broader diversification efforts in line with Oman Vision 2040.

About Sohar International:

Sohar International is Oman’s fastest-growing bank, guided by a clear vision to become a world-leading Omani service company that helps customers, communities, and people prosper and grow. With a purpose to help people ‘win’ by delivering responsive banking for their ever-changing world, the bank offers innovative solutions across Commercial and Investment Banking, Wealth Management, Islamic Banking, and more. Operating with a strong digital-first approach and an expanding regional footprint—including presence in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia—Sohar International is committed to driving value through strategic partnerships and a dynamic customer experience. Learn more at www.SIB.om