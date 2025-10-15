Dubai: Software Group, a global leader in digital banking and financial inclusion technology, and ELM Company, a pioneer in digital solutions, have officially signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) at the GITEX Global 2025 event held in Dubai.

Under the agreement both parties will engage in a mutual collaboration in the field of financial technology (Fintech), working together with top-tier government institutions and focusing on the deployment of emerging technologies and digital infrastructure. The partnership also opens doors for future cooperation in markets such as Africa, Asia and GCC, co-launching digital products and consulting services tailored to institutional needs, and combining expertise in identity solutions and digital transformation, with a particular emphasis on e-governance.

Software Group will leverage its technology and experience to deliver digital solutions for the financial sector. Its DigiWave Platform will be the foundational system, supported by ready-made tools like agency banking, e-government services, digital wallets, super App, mobile factoring, disbursement platform system integration among others.

Speaking during the MoU signing, Kalin Radev, CEO at Software Group expressed pride in partnering with ELM, emphasizing the company’s commitment to working together to deliver impactful digital solutions for government institutions.

“This partnership reflects our shared commitment to driving inclusive digital transformation in the public & private sector. By combining Software Group fintech expertise with ELM’s trusted digital platforms, we are creating a powerful foundation for innovation, security, and citizen-centric services,” added Kalin.

Majed bin Saad AlArifi, the Official Spokesperson and Executive Vice President of Marketing at ELM, emphasized the company’s commitment to enhancing its capabilities through strategic partnerships. He noted that ELM continuously seeks to deliver innovative digital financial solutions that support public sector clients.

“We are proud to partner with Software Group to co-develop solutions that meet the evolving needs of government entities. Together, we aim to deliver scalable technologies that enhance operational efficiency and public trust,” said AlArifi.

The agreement marks a major step forward in advancing digital transformation across government entities in the region and beyond.

About Software Group

Software Group is a global technology company specialized in digitalization and integration solutions for financial service providers. It currently serves a worldwide client base in more than 70 countries from 9 regional offices located in Australia, Bulgaria, Egypt, Ghana, India, Kenya, Mexico, the Philippines, and the USA. Some of Software Group’s customers are organizations such as Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, Mastercard and Mastercard Foundation, International Finance Corporation (IFC), Asia Development Bank, Asia Confederation of Credit Unions (ACCU), Access Bank Germany, Banco BAI, Bank South Pacific, Bank de Cairo, Rompetrol, Standard Bank, Dosh International, Allianz, Eurobank, Generali, Fidelity Bank, Kenya Commercial Bank among many others. Learn more at www.softwaregroup.com.

About ELM

Elm is the leading provider of innovative secure services & solutions to both public and private sectors in Saudi Arabia. We provide readymade e-services, customized IT solutions, governmental support services and consultations. Elm’s customer base currently comprises over 60,000 private & public organizations on top of individual customers, helping them achieve remarkable results in increased efficiency in addition to cost & time reduction.

Learn more at http://elm.sa/en